Arvind Kejriwal after voting in the Delhi Assembly Suraj Singh Bisht | The pressure

New Delhi: According to the election commission, the Prime Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, led his constituency in New Delhi with 9,815 votes at 12:30 p.m. The constituency worked out from Gole Market and Sarojini Nagar had one of the lowest turnouts on Saturday, at 51.64 percent, compared to 64.7 percent in 2015.

Kejriwal heralded his entry into national capital policy and defeated the then Prime Minister Sheila Dikshit in the 2013 general election with 22,000 votes from the constituency. In the 2015 elections, he defeated BJP’s Nupur Sharma with over 31,000 votes, while congressional candidate Kiran Walia took third place.

The incumbent prime minister’s rivals in these elections were lightweights – Sunil Yadav of BJP and Romesh Sabherwal of Congress. Yadav said during his campaign that he would never contest an election if he lost.

There was a drama when Kejriwal submitted his nomination papers on January 21. 44 people stood in front of him to submit their papers. Kejriwal with token number 45 had to wait over six hours to complete the formalities.

Of the other up-and-coming opponents against Kejriwal, only nine, including these two, remained in combat when other people’s nominations were rejected for various reasons.

There are a total of 1.44.509 voters in the New Delhi constituency, of which 79.047 are male and 65.461 are female. The constituency has a large number of government employees and traders.

Change before the elections behind victory

This time, Kejriwal raised the bar for his opponents in the Delhi elections by presenting his party’s report card, cutting electricity bills, offering free bus and subway rides for women, setting up Wi-Fi points, and setting up Mohalla clinics.

More importantly, however, the prime minister went into high gear to achieve a new image – from an anti-corruption activist who preferred “anarchism” to becoming a leader and an effective administrator even after becoming prime minister.

The AAP chief also resorted to a proven political strategy – to create a personality cult that documents all failures in governance and politics over the past five years.

From video conferencing, mobile apps, subway stations, car stands to billboards on streets or full-page newspaper ads, Kejriwal’s face was present all over Delhi when he highlighted the successes of his government.

Kejriwal also improved his relations with the media and shied away from mentioning Shaheen Bagh, the epicenter of the anti-CAA protests that had made the BJP their central polling station.

Electoral strategist Prashant Kishore’s proposals seem to have clearly gone in his favor.

The town hall meetings that Kejriwal held at Kishor’s behest during the election campaign also repeated the subtle attempt to rebuild his image as a communicator instead of a leader who only speaks in monologues without listening.

