Updated on February 9th, 2020 at 10:42 pm

Hollywood celebrated the best film on Sunday at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Jane Fonda (left) presents the best picture award to Kwak Sin Ae for “Parasite” at the Oscars on February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

James Corden, left, and Rebel Wilson present the Best Visual Effects Award at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Renee Zellweger accepts the award for best actress actress in a leading role for “Judy” at the Oscars on Sunday February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Bong Joon Ho accepts the award for best director for “Parasite” at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Joaquin Phoenix accepts the actor’s best performance award for starring “Joker” at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Scarlett Johansson will arrive at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday February 9, 2020. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)

Regina King will arrive at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)

Rebel Wilson arrives at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

Geena Davis will arrive at the Oscars on February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

Beanie Feldstein will arrive at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Oscars. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

The cast and crew of “Parasite” accept the award for the best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Scarlett Johansson, left, congratulates Laura Dern, winner of the Best Actress Award in a Supporting Role for “Marriage Story” at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Janelle Monae, center, will perform at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Brad Pitt accepts the actor’s best performance award in a supporting role for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Taika Waititi received the award for the best adapted screenplay for “Jojo Rabbit” at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Roger Deakins accepts the award for the best camera for “1917” at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Billy Porter takes a red carpet photo at the Oscars on February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Spike Lee arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

Natalie Portman arrives at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)

Kristen Anderson-Lopez, left, and Robert Lopez arrive at the Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 9, 2020. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

Jane Fonda presents the Best Picture Award at the Oscars on Sunday February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Steve Martin, left, and Chris Rock speak on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles at the Oscars.

Brie Larson from left, Sigourney Weaver and Gal Gadot present a performance of Maestro Eimear Noone at the Oscars on Sunday February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Nicole Kimpel, from left, Antonio Banderas and Stella Banderas, arrive at the Oscars on Sunday February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

Greta Gerwig will arrive at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)

Eminem will play “Lose Yourself” at the Oscars on Sunday February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Dominic Tuohy, from left, Guillaume Rocheron, and Greg Butler, winners of the Best Visual Effects Award for “1917,” pose on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in the Oscars press room at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

