CALGARY –

The Calgary Police Service encourages babysitters to screen phone calls from blocked numbers in response to disturbing reports from a man calling graphically to underage girls.

According to the police, since the beginning of 2019 there have been several complaints from a man who calls girls who offer online babysitting services. The man calls from a blocked number and involves the minors in conversation. As the chat progresses, the calls become inappropriate and more graphic.

The victims of the calls were between 11 and 16 years old.

CPS officials recommend babysitters to take the following safety measures:

Do not add a photo to your babysitter list

Do not answer calls from blocked or private numbers

Make sure a parent or guardian is around when he talks to someone who wants to hire a babysitter

Don’t go alone when you meet the person you hire

Anyone who has received an inappropriate phone call from someone under the guise of hiring a babysitter is encouraged to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.

