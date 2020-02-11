Advertisement

The hashtags #ImpeachBarr and #DisbarBarr started spreading on Twitter in the United States on Tuesday afternoon after four lawyers who had accused Roger Stone resigned from the case after the Department of Justice released their long prison sentence for President Donald’s long-time ally Trump had picked up.

The DOJ announced its decision to get a lower sentence after Trump described the recommended seven to nine-year sentence as “very terrible and unfair”. However, the prosecutor said that the recommendation was made on Monday evening without notifying the Trump administration before the president released his tweet.

Their recommendation came after Stone was convicted of witness manipulation, interference with a house investigation, and congressional lies, due to his involvement in the FBI’s investigation into whether Trump’s 2016 campaign coordinated with Russia to influence the presidential election.

If the recommendation for a prison sentence of seven to nine years had been obtained, it would have been the hardest sentence for a Trump adjutant who had been charged in connection with the investigation by former Special Representative Robert Müller. The DOJ’s move to withdraw from its own prosecutor’s recommendation is rare, as it has already been submitted to the court.

All four prosecutors involved in Stone’s case requested that the case be withdrawn shortly after the DOJ announced their decision, one of them resigning. Jonathan Kravis, a deputy U.S. attorney, said in a trial that he had left the case and started his government job. While the other three prosecutors, Aaron S.J. Zelinsky, Adam Jed and Michael Marando requested a judge’s permission to withdraw from the case. Although Zelinsky said that he also intends to leave his special position with the United States law firm, he indicated that he would continue to serve as a US attorney in Baltimore, Maryland.

The events, which happened quickly, prompted Trump critics to strike at Attorney General William Barr, who played a key role in eliminating judicial obstruction, according to Müller’s findings. Barr, a major ally of Trump, discredited the Russia investigation as one based on a “bogus story”. The move of the DOJ on Tuesday raised further questions about political interventions in an independently functioning department.

Tens of thousands of Barr critics went to Twitter to comment on the DOJ’s decision. Some users accused the Attorney General of misusing his powers and others demanded his impeachment. As of Tuesday afternoon, #ImpeachBarrNow rose to the second most popular topic on the social media platform in the USA and #DisbarBarr to tenth.

“DOJ cuts off Roger Stone’s conviction: I’ve never seen a clearer case of political interference in a criminal case. I think we know who did it. Barr should be excluded. #DisbarBarr #RogerStone #DOJ #Trump” , former Florida Congressman Alan Grayson tweeted.

“We have lost the Department of Justice: Three Roger Stone prosecutors resign after the Department of Justice’s #disbarbarr recommendation”, “tweeted former FBI director Frank Figliuzzi.

“#ImpeachBarr before the entire department goes up in flames,” wrote user @ PauletteParis1.

“The DOJ cuts the sentencing recommendations for Roger Stone. The prosecutor resigns in protest. It’s time for #ImpeachBarr,” tweeted user @DemocracyStorm.

“Call the house over and over until hearings against Barr begin. Leave messages. (202) 224-3121 This is absolutely vital to prevent fascism from taking over the entire system. The virus is spreading and we are the ONLY antidote. ” #ImpeachBarr, “User @juliabhaber tweeted.

“The attorney general is making the President’s bid regardless of the rule of law. The Senate has proven that he will not act. There are not many guard rails left. #DisbarBarr,” wrote user @petekwando.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on May 1, 2019 in Washington, DC. Barr testified that the Justice Department’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Win McNamee / Getty

