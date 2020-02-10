Advertisement

Although The Eternals will swap three of its leads – Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Ajak (Salma Hayek) and Sprite (Lia McHugh) – the upcoming Phase 4 film will not contain the only sex-swapped characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU ). In addition to these three announcements, additional Marvel characters who are currently in conversation to participate in the ever-expanding film landscape may also have changed gender (when they finally arrive at the party).

MCU Phase 4 | Kevin Winter / Getty Images

So who will be changed by gender? Become Invisible Woman or the Fantastic Four Invisible Man? Will Johnny Storm become Joanna Storm? What does the MCU have in store and how are Kevin Feige and Co planning to adapt the presentation of the source material to the narrative plans and intentions.

Advertisement

“Captain Marvel 2” can introduce a female Nova

We Got This Covered (WGTC) recently reported that Captain Marvel 2 – likely to hit cinemas as part of phase 5 – will contain a female version of Nova. The outlet, relying on a 4Chan leak (a site with mixed credibility that is good every so often), stated that the reconsidered version of Nova will be the daughter of Richard Rider (original Nova), Beth Rider.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ekpllWuCNME (/ embed)

Rumor has it that Nova (Beth Rider) and Carol Danvers will develop a romantic relationship in the coming episode, in line with earlier theories that claim that Marvel Studios is planning to make Captain Marvel from Brie Larson an LGBTQ + heroine. So although this rumor comes from 4Chan and must be taken with a pinch of salt, it seems narrative plausible given what we already know about the landscape.

Regarding Nova, the character possesses superhuman strength, flight, speed and durability, as well as the ability to absorb energy directed at him / her and deliver it as gravimetric pulses and rays. In short, Nova is not something to be reckoned with (unless you are ready to take an energy boost).

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=55Cw540eImU (/ embed)

An Emma Thompson-like actress can portray Galactus in the MCU

Rumor has it that casting for Galactus – the devourer of worlds – comes down to two hugely different but equally strong options. Although Liam Neeson has long been regarded as the leader in the role (given its threatening nature and deep, intimidating voice), Marvel Studios may decide to rely more on the other qualities of the character, placing omniscience and omniscient superiority over fear as the primary characteristic. If Marvel chooses this, they can also choose a woman and go with an Emma Thompson type actress.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D3ouNNSaUek (/ embed)

Emma Thompson and Liam Neeson would undoubtedly offer a variety of images; however, both would probably be admired, such as the almighty Galactus. Although Neeson would be more in line with the comic books, Emma Thompson would represent Kevin Feige’s brave efforts to pay homage while avoiding imitation and creating experiences that are new to both comic book readers and pure film lovers.

When it comes to the MCU, gender exchange offers the opportunity to surprise fans through unseen illustration. From now on the casting of The Eternals has been confirmed, but it will be some time before Nova and Galactus casting have reached a conclusion.

Advertisement