CHICAGO – “Empire” actor and R&B singer Jussie Smollett told the Chicago police in January 2019 that two men had physically assaulted him and shouted at racist and homophobic crimes. Some key moments in history:

January 22, 2019

– Smollett receives a racist and homophobic threatening letter in the studio in Chicago, in which “Empire” is filmed. The police later say they believe Smollett sent the letter himself.

January 29, 2019

– Jussie Smollett tells the police that he was attacked by two men in downtown Chicago when they got food from a subway restaurant at 2 a.m. The actor says the men used racist and homophobic tapes, wrapped a rope around his neck, and poured in an “unknown substance”. on him. Police say Smollett, who is black and gay, told the detectives that the attackers also shouted that he was in “MAGA Land”, an obvious reference to President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again”, which some Trump critics have classified as racist and discriminatory.

January 30, 2019

– The Chicago police say they have checked hundreds of hours of surveillance camera footage, including Smollett walking downtown, but none show the attack. The police obtain and publish pictures of two people they want to interview and call them “people of interest”.

– Reports of an attack on Smollett have met with outrage and support on social media among some politicians and celebrities.

January 31, 2019

– Trump tells White House reporters that he saw a story about Smollett the night before and says, “It won’t get worse as far as I’m concerned.”

– Smollett’s family made a statement describing the attack as a racist and homophobic hate crime. Smollett’s family says he “told the police everything” and “his story never changed”. Social media contested the claim that he was less cooperative and changed his story.

February 1, 2019

– Smollett, I say in a statement that people are doing well, and thank you for your support. He says he works with authorities and is “100 percent factual and consistent at every level.”

February 2, 2019

– Smollett gives a concert in West Hollywood, California and opens it with an emotional speech. He said he had to play the show because he couldn’t let his attackers win.

February 12, 2019

– Chicago police say Smollett has turned over some, but not all, of the detectives they requested for phone data. The police say that the heavily edited files are insufficient. According to Smollett, he edited information to protect the privacy of contacts and people who are not relevant to the attack.

February 13, 2019

– The Chicago Police Department detects two men who identify them as Nigerian brothers at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport when they return from Nigeria after the police found out that at least one was working on “Empire”. The police questioned the brothers and searched the apartment where the men lived.

February 14, 2019

– Chicago police say local media reports that the Smollett attack was a joke have not been confirmed.

– The producers of “Empire” deny media reports that Smollett’s character, Jamal Lyon, was written off the show.

February 15, 2019

– Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielimi says the two “people of interest” are now considered suspects. He says the men – previously identified by the police as two brothers from Nigeria – are in custody but have not been charged.

– The Chicago police released the two men without charge after they were arrested on suspicion of assaulting Smollett and detaining them for almost 48 hours. A police spokesman said the two were no longer suspects and investigators had to investigate new evidence after being interviewed.

February 16, 2019

– Police say the investigation has “shifted” after Detectives asked the two brothers about the attack and released them without charge. The police say they have requested a follow-up interview with Smollett. Smollett lawyers say the actor feels “harassed” by reports that he played a role in the attack.

– Smollett’s account of what happened has met with some skepticism about social media as new developments develop.

February 17, 2019

– The Chicago police say they are still seeking a follow-up interview with Smollett after receiving new information that has “postponed” their investigation into a reported attack on the actor “Empire”. Guglielimi says the police contacted Smollett’s lawyer, but an interview was not conducted.

– Guglielimi refuses to refer to reports that a large jury may hear evidence of the case: “We will not confirm, deny or comment on anything until we can speak to him and confirm some of the information we have received . “

February 19, 2019

– Chicago police are investigating evidence that Smollett was in an elevator with his two Nigerian brothers the night he was attacked. The police later rejected the tip and said it was not credible based on video evidence.

Chicago’s top prosecutor, Cook County Prosecutor Kim Foxx, declines to investigate. According to her office, the decision “was made with great caution … to answer potential impartiality questions based on familiarity with potential witnesses in the case.” No details were given. Foxx later said the reason for the refusal was that she had been talking to a Smollett family member after the incident was reported in late January.

February 20, 2019

– According to the Chicago police, Smollett is officially suspected of submitting a false police report when he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack in downtown Chicago in January. Police also report that two brothers questioned about the attack testified before a large jury and detectives provided evidence to the large jury.

– Chicago police say Cook County State attorney Smollett has been charged with disorderly behavior for submitting a false police report that he was attacked by two masked men. Police officers contacted Smollett’s lawyers to arrange for his arrest.

February 21, 2019

– According to the Chicago police, Smollett has been subjected to a disorderly behavior that could result in up to three years in prison.

– Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson said Smollett staged a racist and homophobic attack because he was dissatisfied with his salary and wanted advertising. Investigators say they have a $ 3,500 check that Smollett paid the two brothers for helping him.

February 22, 2019

– The producers say Smollett’s character will be removed from the last two episodes of this season.

March 7, 2019

– The Cook County Grand Jury returns a 16-vote indictment accusing Smollett of having incorrectly reported a crime.

March 26, 2019

– Lawyers for Smollett say charges have been dropped that he lied to the police about the attack.

March 28, 2019

– A city official says Chicago plans to charge Smollett $ 130,000 to cover the cost of investigating his reported beating, which police said was staged. A letter to Smollett said that over two dozen detectives and officials had examined the animator’s report of the attack after which he had done “a significant number of hours of overtime”.

April 11, 2019

— The city of Chicago is submitting a lawsuit to the Cook County court to recover the cost of investigating the reported attack.

April 12, 2019

– Foxx asks the district inspector general to investigate how her office dealt with the criminal case against Smollett.

April 15, 2019

– The Cook County State Prosecutor releases thousands of documents in the Smollett case in response to open file requests, including a Foxx text describing Smollett as an overloaded celebrity.

April 23, 2019

– The two Nigerian brothers, who said they helped Smollett stage the attack on themselves, filed a lawsuit against the actor’s lawyers.

May 31, 2019

– Foxx postpones the explanation of why she pulled out of the Smollett case and says she has resigned because of false rumors that she has linked to the “Empire” actor.

August 23, 2019

– The judge names former US attorney Dan Webb as special prosecutor to investigate why the charge against Smollett was dropped.

October 4, 2019

– The judge decides to retain Webb as a special prosecutor, despite donating to Foxx and having his fundraiser run for her.

January 8, 2020

– The judge orders Google Smollett’s email, private messages, photos, and location information to be sent to the prosecutor for a specific year.

February 11, 2020

– Webb says the grand jury returned six charges against Smollett and accused him of lying to the police for being the target of a racist and homophobic attack.

