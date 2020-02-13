Imtiaz Ali’s love of Aaj Kal is only a day from its release. The film is very popular thanks to its songs and the chemistry between its main actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. Recently filmmaker Imtiaz Ali introduced us to another character from Love Aaj Kal. After dropping the trailer a few weeks ago, Imtiaz Ali said he saved the best for last and finally revealed details about Randeep Hooda’s character in the film. In addition to the video that marked Randeep, Imtiaz wrote on his Instagram: “@randeephooda brother, we saved the best for last 🙂 Presentation of Raj in #LoveAajKal”

In the songs before we saw Randeep in the background in Sara’s office. But today the director shared a video that tells us more about his character. We are surprised to know that he is the guy who plays the older raghu (played by Kartik Aaryan in the 90s). While in the first part it was Rishi Kapoor who played the storyteller of the last decade, in this we have the talented Randeep Hooda. In the video, he tells Zoe what he was like in the 90s. Then we see Kartik playing Raghu and debutant Arushi Sharma.

Imtiaz Ali previously worked with Randeep Hooda in Highway (2014), where the actor had an outstanding performance. Now he unites with the director in a different role. Dear Aaj Kal published tomorrow on Valentine’s Day!

Check out these stills from Randeep with Imtiaz …