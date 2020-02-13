When Amy Klobuchar ran for the US Senate in 2006, she held the same positions on illegal immigration as President Donald Trump – she supported a physical barrier on the US-Mexico border and committed E-Verify to hiring employers illegally Ban foreigners.

Unearthed footage of a 2006 US Senate candidate debate at the University of St. Thomas shows that Klobuchar once had similar views on illegal immigration to Trump, a policy that she is now eagerly opposed to when applying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

“I think we need more resources at the border and that includes a fence,” said Klobuchar. “What we have now, we have people waiting to enter legally. Thousands of people are waiting to come legally to this country and we have people entering illegally. That is not right. We have to get order on the border. “

Klobuchar went one step further and praised their support for the nationwide mandatory e-verify to open jobs for Americans and ban companies from hiring illegal foreigners:

But We also have to stop granting amnesty to companies that hire illegal immigrants, Under this administration, The number of law enforcement measures against companies (hiring illegal immigrants) has decreased significantly. That needs to change, (Emphasis added)

Today Klobuchar stopped supporting physical barriers along the southern border to stop illegal immigration and drug trafficking. On her campaign website, she has vowed to lift all border wall financing secured by Trump in recent months and to end the national emergency declaration at the border.

“Prevent the border wall from being used to modernize our military bases,” said Klobuchar, “that it will lift President Trump’s national emergency statement and return the funds for the intended purpose.”

Regarding the mandatory e-review, Klobuchar has expressly stated that it will only support such a policy if it is linked to an amnesty for the majority of the 11 to 22 million illegal aliens in the United States.

The 2020 Democratic Senator, Bernie Sanders (I-VT), had a left-wing turn on immigration similar to that of Klobuchar. In 2015, Sanders called the idea of ​​open borders a “proposal by the Koch brothers” to lower wages for America’s working class and middle class.

When Sanders was recently challenged by a swing voter who was concerned about the wage impact of illegal and legal mass immigration on Americans because of his immigration postponement, he dismissed the problem and said cheap foreign workers are needed to keep food prices low hold – an argument that has been repeatedly made by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and corporate interests.

“If (Trump) tossed everyone out of the country, the price of food in this country would skyrocket,” Sanders said. “Who do you think is picking the crop and planting across the country?”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.