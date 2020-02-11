Advertisement

In August last year, Apple apparently released three reports of an anti-trust investigation into Apple. On August 2, we released a report titled “Beyond Antitrust Investigations in the App Store, the FTC appears to be investigating the 2019 Apple-Amazon deal. On August 13, we released a report titled” FTC Chairman Points Out that acquisitions made by Silicon Valley Tech Giants may be forced to be reversed; and on August 21, we released a report entitled “The DOJ announces that a dozen prosecutors are involved in the anti-trust investigation against large technology companies like Apple.”

There was a big update today. The Federal Trade Commission placed special orders with five major technology companies, asking them to provide information about previous acquisitions that were not reported to the antitrust authorities under the Hart Scott Rodino Act (HSR).

Orders require Alphabet Inc. (including Google), Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Facebook, Inc. and Microsoft Corp. provide information and documents on the terms, scope, structure and purpose of transactions that each company performed between January 1, 2010 and December 31, 2019.

The Commission issued these rulings in accordance with Section 6 (b) of the FTC Act, which empowers the Commission to conduct extensive studies that are not specific to law enforcement.

The orders will help the FTC deepen understanding of the acquisition activity of large technology companies, including how these companies report their transactions to the federal antitrust authorities and whether large technology companies make potentially anti-competitive acquisitions of emerging or potential competitors under the HSR approval fall below threshold values ​​and therefore do not have to be reported to the antitrust authorities.

FTC chairman Joe Simons: “Digital technology companies are a big part of the economy and our daily lives. This initiative will allow the Commission to investigate acquisitions in this important sector more closely and also to assess whether the federal authorities receive adequate notification of possible transactions. This will help us help keep technology markets open and competitive for the benefit of consumers. “

The special orders require each recipient to identify acquisitions that have not been reported to the FTC and to the U.S. Department of Justice under HSR law, and to provide information that corresponds to those requested on the HSR filing and reporting form.

The contracts also require companies to provide information and documents about their corporate acquisition strategies, voting and board agreements, key personnel hiring agreements at other companies, and post-employment agreements to avoid participating in the competition.

Finally, the orders ask for information on product development and pricing after the purchase, including whether and how acquired assets were integrated and how the collected data was treated.

The Commission intends to use the information obtained in this study to examine trends in acquisitions and the structure of transactions, including whether acquisitions that are not subject to the HSR notification could raise competition concerns, and the nature and the scope of other agreements that could restrict competition.

The Commission also wants to know more about how small businesses develop after being taken over by large technology companies. These and related issues were discussed in several sessions of the FTC’s hearings on competition and consumer protection in the 21st century in 2018. This study is part of the follow-up to these hearings.

Under the HSR Act, the FTC has a legal right to review acquisitions and mergers above a certain size before they are implemented. The study will help the Commission to consider whether additional transactions should be subject to prior notification. The orders will also make a major contribution to the FTC’s understanding of technology markets, thereby supporting the FTC’s vigorous and effective enforcement program to promote competition and protect consumers in digital markets.

The commission voted 5-0 for placing the special orders. Commissioners Christine S. Wilson and Rohit Chopra made a joint statement.

