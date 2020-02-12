Advertisement

Kolkata: In a first case, the Calcutta Supreme Court approved an application for live streaming of legal proceedings in a lawsuit filed by a Parsi woman on Wednesday.

Although a bank of three Supreme Court judges formed the basis for live streaming of litigation in cases of constitutional importance in September 2018, the Apex court announced at a hearing earlier this month that the issue would be dealt with by Chief Justice of India on the administrative side.

However, a Supreme Court judge Sanjib Banerjee and Kausik Chanda ordered the final hearing of the case, submitted by the Parsi petitioner, to be broadcast live on YouTube. Significantly, the appeal was rejected by the court in January 2019.

The case is on the plea by the Parsi woman, who seeks the court’s approval for her granddaughter’s entry into the Fire Temple, the place of worship of the Zoroastrian community. The Parsi community does not allow these rights to the children of people who have married outside the community.

The petitioner requested that the procedure be broadcast live, on the grounds that “a matter of national importance which affects the general public, in particular Parsi Zoroastrian, is heard and decided”.

Efforts for a live stream process started in 2018

Efforts for a live stream litigation started in 2018.

In September 2018, a three-member bank of the Supreme Court instructed the Modi government to set rules and set up an adequate infrastructure for live streaming of nationally important cases in order to achieve greater transparency in the judicial system.

Since then, the case has been tried several times by the Supreme Court, and the Modi government is still working on the modalities. On February 4, the Supervisory Committee announced that the issue related to the implementation of the 2018 ruling, which enables live streaming of constitutionally important cases, would be dealt with by the Indian Supreme Judge on the administrative side.

The Monitoring Committee also said that rules would be put in place and the project will be carried out in phases accordingly.

However, in the case of the Parsi woman, the Calcutta Supreme Court has set a precedent to show the way forward. The court said the modalities would be determined by the original site’s chancellor, said the petitioner’s lawyer, Phiroze Edulji.

“These procedures are of paramount importance to the Parsi community across the country, and the Parsi Zoroastrian Association of Kolkata has asked for live streaming to allow access to justice,” added Edulji.

Legal experts said the high court has the right to order live streaming.

“The Supreme Court decides on its orders, the Supreme Courts on theirs. There is no correlation, ”said a well-known lawyer from the Calcutta Supreme Court who did not want to be named.

“The Supreme Court answers his own call and the HK take their own call, except for orders that are binding on an affected HK. In addition, this particular decision is based on SC’s 2018 ruling. ”

Retired Supreme Court Justice Ashok Ganguly said: “The Supreme Courts are not subordinate to the Supreme Court. The SC is just a HCs vocation forum. HCs can make decisions independently. “

