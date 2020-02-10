Advertisement

Subtitles: “Parasite” is the first non-English-language film to win the best image in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.

The masterfully cunning class satire of Bong Joon Ho won the main prize of Hollywood at the Oscars on Sunday evening, along with prizes for best director, best international film and best screenplay. In a year dominated by historical epic stories – “1917”, “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood”, “The Irishman” – the film academy went abroad instead, to South Korea, for a contemporary and disturbing portrait of social inequality in “Parasite.”

True to its name, “Parasite” simply came under the skin of Oscar voters, adhering to the American awards season and, ultimately, to history. The victory was a turning point for the Academy Awards, which has long been satisfied to relegate international films to their own category.

Multiple standing ovations greeted Bong’s various victories. “I’m ready to drink tonight,” Bong said, roaring from the crowd. Unexpectedly again called for the best director, Bong greeted his fellow nominees, notably Martin Scorsese, and concluded, “Now I am ready to drink until tomorrow.”

The victory for “Parasite” – which echoes the surprising victory of “Moonlight” over “La La Land” three years ago – came in the year when many criticized the lack of diversity in the nominees and the absence of female filmmakers. But the triumph for “Parasite” enabled Hollywood to turn the script around and indicate a different kind of progress.

By doing this, the film academy again rejected an event of making history, and Netflix again refused its first best photo win, despite two contenders in “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story”, and a blitz with a big prize-giving ceremony.

All acting winners – Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix and Laura Dern – went as expected.

Few categories came more confidently in Sunday’s Oscars than the best supporting role, which Pitt has closed all the awards season. While Pitt (who won the best photo for “12 Years a Slave” in 2014, as a producer was) received an audience with one-liners in the run-up to the Oscars, he started his remarks about a political note.

“They told me that I have 45 seconds to speak, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave to John Bolton this week,” said Pitt, referring to the accused hearings. “I think Quentin might make a movie about it.”

Pitt said the honor had given him reason to think about his fairytale journey in the film industry, going back to when he moved from Missouri to Los Angeles. “Once upon a time in Hollywood,” said Pitt. “Isn’t that the truth?”

Most of the early prizes went according to predictions, including Dern who won for her acting as divorce lawyer in Noah Baumbach’s “Story of Marriage”. Dern accepted her first Oscar and thanked her present parents, “my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.”

For the 87th time this year no women were nominated for the best director, a subject that was interwoven with the entire ceremony – and even with the clothing of some attendees. Natalie Portman wore a cape with the names of female filmmakers who were not nominated for the best director, including Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”) and Mati Diop (“Atlantics”).

Coming on a rare rainy day in Los Angeles, the ceremony was damp and song-heavy. Some performances, such as Eminem’s performance of “Lose Yourself,” were unexpected (and drew a declining response from Martin Scorsese). All the nominees for the song performed, including Elton John who, with his long-term partner Bernie Taupin, won for their song “Rocketman”.

The welcoming ceremony began on a recording note, with Janelle Monae performing “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” and her own song, “Come Alive”, with an assist from Billy Porter. “I’m so proud to be here as a black queer artist telling stories,” Monae said. “Happy Black History Month.”

Two former Oscar hosts, Chris Rock and Steve Martin, provided the opening monologue. “An incredible relegation,” Martin called it. Martin also recalled that something was missing in this year’s leading nominees. “Vagina!” Rock replied.

There were, however, milestones. With winning the best adapted scenario for his Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit”, New Zealand film maker Taika Waititi became the first native director to ever win an Oscar. He dedicated the prize to “all indigenous children in the world who want to write art, dance and stories.”

“We are the original storytellers,” Waititi said.

“Joker” composer Hildur Gudnadottir only became the third woman to ever win the best original score. “To the girls, to the women, to the mothers, to the daughters who hear the music open, please speak,” said Gudnadottir. “We need to hear your voices.”

Prizes were distributed to all nominees with the best photos, with the only exception being the 10-time nominated “The Irishman” by Martin Scorsese.

“1917,” praised for its technical virtuosity, received awards for Roger Deakins cinematography, visual effects and sound mixing. The auto-race throwback “Ford v Ferrari” was also honored for its craft, winning both editing and audio editing. Louisa May Alcott adaptation “Little Women” by Gerwig won for the costume design by Jacqueline Durran. “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” for Barbara Ling’s production design.

Netflix came in with a leading 24 nominations. Along with the victory for ‘Marriage Story’, the ‘American Factory’ won the streamer the best documentary. The film is the first release of Hacker Productions from Barack and Michelle Obama. No studio has spent more heavily on this prize season than Netflix, which is looking for its first best photo win after being just shy of ‘Roma’ last year.

Pixar expanded the dominance of the best animation film category and won “Toy Story 4”. It is the 10th Pixar film that wins the prize and the second “Toy Story” film to do this, after the previous 2010 episode.

It was an early prize for the Walt Disney Co. who, despite last year, collected a record $ 13 billion in a global box office and the possession of the network on which the Oscars are broadcast played a minor role in the ceremony. Most of his awards came from 20th Century Fox (“Ford v Ferrari”) and Fox Searchlight (“Jojo Rabbit”), who both took over the company after the acquisition of the 21st Century Fox of $ 71.3 billion last year.

Disney’s ABC, which broadcasts the show live, hoped that a wide-ranging field of nominees – including the $ 1 billion cheeky “Joker” for one of the 11 most important prizes – would help viewers. Last year’s show attracted 29.6 million viewers, an increase of 12%.

In a year of uproar throughout the industry, this year’s Oscar favorites were largely movies released in the cinema. They also contain mainly male characters and came from male directors.

After a year in which women made significant gains behind the camera, no female directors were nominated for the best director. The acting categories are also the least diverse since the fallout of .OscarsSoWhite has prompted the academy to re-create its membership. Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”) is the only nominated actor of color. Those results, which were the subject of speeches during the awards season, contrast with research suggesting that the most popular films shine more people than ever before.

Amanda Lee Meyers from the AP contributed to this report.

