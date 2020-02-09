Advertisement

LOS ANGELES >> Subtitles: “Parasite” is the first non-English-language film to win the best photo in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.

The masterfully cunning class satire of Bong Joon Ho won the main prize of Hollywood at the Oscars tonight, along with awards for best director, best international film and best screenplay. In a year dominated by historical epic stories – “1917”, “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood”, “The Irishman” – the film academy went abroad, to South Korea, to Reward contemporary and disturbing portrait of social inequality in “Parasite.”

True to its name, “Parasite” simply came under the skin of Oscar voters and attached itself to the American awards season and, ultimately, to history. The victory was a turning point for the Academy Awards, which has long been satisfied to relegate international films to their own category.

Multiple standing ovations greeted Bong’s various victories. “I’m ready to drink tonight,” Bong said, roaring from the crowd. Unexpectedly again called for the best director, Bong greeted his fellow nominees, notably Martin Scorsese, and concluded, “Now I am ready to drink until tomorrow.”

The victory for “Parasite” – which echoed the surprising victory of “Moonlight” over “La La Land” three years ago – came in the year when many criticized the lack of diversity in the nominees and the absence of female filmmakers. But the triumph for “Parasite” enabled Hollywood to turn the script around and indicate a different kind of progress.

By doing this, the film academy again rejected an event of making history, and Netflix again refused its first best photo win, despite two contenders in “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story”, and a blitz with a big prize-giving ceremony.

All acting winners – Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix and Laura Dern – went as expected.

Few categories were more certain in today’s Oscars than the best supporting role, which Pitt has closed all the award season. While Pitt (who won the best photo for “12 Years a Slave” in 2014, as a producer was) received an audience with one-liners in the run-up to the Oscars, he started his remarks about a political note.

“They told me that I have 45 seconds to speak, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave to John Bolton this week,” Pitt said, referring to the accused hearings. “I think Quentin might make a movie about it.”

Pitt said the honor had given him reason to think about his fairytale journey in the film industry, going back to when he moved from Missouri to Los Angeles. “Once upon a time in Hollywood,” Pitt said. “Isn’t that the truth?”

Most early prizes went according to predictions, including Dern who won for her performance as a divorce lawyer in Noah Baumbach’s “Wedding Story.” Dern thanked her first Oscar and thanked her present parents, “My legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.”

For the 87th time this year no women were nominated for the best director, a subject that was interwoven with the entire ceremony – and even with the clothing of some attendees. Natalie Portman wore a cape with the names of female filmmakers who were not nominated for the best director, including Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”) and Mati Diop (“Atlantics”).

Coming on a rare rainy day in Los Angeles, the ceremony was damp and song-heavy. Some performances, such as Eminem’s performance of “Lose Yourself,” were unexpected (and drew a declining response from Martin Scorsese). All the nominees for the song performed, including Elton John who, with his long-term partner Bernie Taupin, won for their song ‘Rocketman’.

The welcoming ceremony began on a recording note, with Janelle Monae performing “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” and her own song, “Come Alive,” with an assist from Billy Porter. “I’m so proud to be here as a black queer artist telling stories,” Monae said. “Happy Black History Month.”

Two former Oscar hosts, Chris Rock and Steve Martin, provided the opening monologue. “An incredible relegation,” Martin called it. Martin also recalled that something was missing in this year’s leading nominees. “Vaginas!” Rock replied.

There were, however, milestones. With winning the best adapted scenario for his Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit”, New Zealand film maker Taika Waititi became the first native director to ever win an Oscar. He dedicated the prize to “all indigenous children in the world who want to write art, dance and stories.”

“We are the original storytellers,” Waititi said.

“Joker” composer Hildur Gudnadottir only became the third woman to ever win the best original score. “To the girls, to the women, to the mothers, to the daughters who hear the music open, please speak,” said Gudnadottir. “We need to hear your voices.”

Prizes were awarded to all nominees with the best photos, with the only exception being the 10-time nominated “The Irishman” by Martin Scorsese.

“1917”, praised for its technical virtuosity, received awards for cinematography, visual effects and sound mixing from Roger Deakins. The auto-race throwback “Ford v Ferrari” was also honored for its craft and won both editing and audio editing. Gerwigs Louisa May Alcott adaptation “Little Women” won for Jacqueline Durran’s costume design. “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” for Barbara Ling’s production design.

Netflix came in with a leading 24 nominations. Along with the victory for ‘Marriage Story’, the ‘American Factory’ won the streamer the best documentary. The film is the first release of the higher productions of Barack and Michelle Obama. No studio has spent more heavily on this prize season than Netflix, which is looking for its first best photo victory after just becoming shy with ‘Roma’ last year.

Pixar expanded its dominance of the best animated film category and won for “Toy Story 4.” It is the 10th Pixar film that wins the prize and the second “Toy Story” film to do this, after the previous 2010 episode.

It was an early prize for the Walt Disney Co. who, despite last year, collected a record $ 13 billion in a global box office and the possession of the network on which the Oscars are broadcast played a minor role in the ceremony. Most of his awards came from 20th Century Fox (“Ford v Ferrari”) and Fox Searchlight (“Jojo Rabbit”), who both took over the company after the acquisition of the 21st Century Fox of $ 71.3 billion last year.

Disney’s ABC, which broadcasts the show live, hoped that a wide-ranging field of nominees – including the $ 1 billion in gross “Joker” for one of the 11 most important prizes – would help viewers. Last year’s show attracted 29.6 million viewers, an increase of 12%.

In a year of turmoil throughout the industry, this year’s Oscar favorites were largely movies released in the cinema. They also contain mainly male characters and came from male directors.

After a year in which women made significant gains behind the camera, no female directors were nominated for the best director. The acting categories are also the least diverse since the failure of #OscarsSoWhite has prompted the academy to re-establish its membership. Cynthia Erivo (‘Harriet’) is the only nominated actor of color. Those results, which were the subject of speeches during the awards season, contrast with research suggesting that the most popular films shine more people than ever before.

The winners of the 92nd Academy Awards:

Best photo: “Parasite”

Best actor: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Best actress: Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best director: Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Best supporting role: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Best supporting actress: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Animated function: “Toy Story 4”

Short animation film: “Hair Love”

Original scenario: “Parasite”, Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han

Custom scenario: “Jojo Rabbit”, Taika Waititi

Short film with live action: “The Neighbors’ Window “

Production design: “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Costume design: “Little Women”

Documentary function: “American Factory”

Short documentary topic: “Skateboarding in a war zone (if you are a girl)”

Sound editing: “Ford v Ferrari”, Don Sylvester

Mixing sound: “1917”, Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

Cinematography: Roger Deakins, “1917”

Film editing: “Ford Vs. Ferrari ”

Visual effects: “1917”

International film: “Parasite”, South Korea

Original score: Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”

Original song: “(I ‘Gonna) Love Me Again”, “Rocketman” (music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin)

