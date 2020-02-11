Advertisement

The extraordinary political process that Delhi has experienced in the past month is an expression of the maturity of the electorate in this “ordinary city” with all its diversity, complexity and peculiarity. With a clear mandate in favor of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), citizens have reaffirmed that questions are important and that their voice has a special meaning that is not subject to identity-based polarization.

Delhi is a city that epitomizes the historic aspirations of a post-colonial society and is also a place for poor migrants looking for better opportunities. With 70 legislators, its assembly is one of the smallest in the country and has very limited powers. Without power over public order, police and land, the AAP has tried to make a name for itself by working in schools, affordable electricity and water. It asked the electorate to assess this performance. In a very unequal situation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), armed with a massive national mandate, was its main opponent. The key plank for the BJP was to ask Delhi voters to choose between Mughal Raj or Modi.

These AAP victories have been recorded in all parts of the city – from Chandni Chowk, Rajendra Nagar and New Delhi to the rich areas of South Delhi with a large number of Punjabi-Hindu migrants, from the unauthorized colonies of Sangam Vihar- Deoli to the outskirts Almost rural areas of Burari and much more decidedly among the poorer sections of the population – will be the subject of an expanded political study. This is all the more true since the AAP accused the opposition of distributing freebies among the poor, doing more public relations as a substance for its educational efforts, or even implicitly orientating itself on the Shaheen Bagh demonstrators.

Advertisement

Three different aspects result from the victory of the AAP. First, the AAP, which focuses heavily on city governance, has broken down city binaries between their wealthy and poorer areas. The electricity subsidy, for example, was far from being a pole for the poor. Almost 90% of the urban population was affected, with most of the benefits benefiting the least favored. According to the distribution companies, almost 4.8 million people received subsidized electricity bills in December 2019. The subsidy was organized in such a way that fixed costs were reduced, which was 100% subsidized for a number of relatively wealthy sections and for those who consumed 0-200 units between these sections. In the months without peak electricity demand (October to December), many more households received no bills, which ensured a mixed distribution of benefits.

Second, the AAP has increased the state’s capacity to develop the skills of its poor and vulnerable citizens in healthcare, but more so in education. It increased its education spending to over a quarter of its gross household spending (26%) and delivered high quality education. I met parents (mothers) and students who came from a regular caste in schools in Sangam Vihar. The students enjoyed new facilities such as computer classes, laboratories and sports clubs. Her parents were employed in precarious jobs such as household cleaners, cooks or office workers. Some had lost their jobs. Good education creates what the anthropologist Arjun Appadurai calls the “ability to strive” among young people.

Many students said that their schools are now being cleaned of “aunts” hired for this purpose. In the past, students were asked to clean schools in the morning. A class 9 student told me how the “structure of atoms, molecules, noises” were her favorite subjects. Another student said he loved solving linear equations and wanted to be a scientist. Another student chose Premchand as their favorite author. There is a learning revolution in the subclass that I have never seen anywhere in the world. Mothers talked about the dignity with which they were treated when they were invited to parent-teacher meetings. Educational economists confirm how difficult it is for politicians worldwide to invest in quality-enhancing reforms. They generally support access-oriented reforms that include creating new jobs and building buildings. The investments in education, the changed school culture and the better results speak for an ethics of care. These issues were repeated to ensure clean drinking water and reduce the impact of the mafia on the basic needs of the poor.

Third, it was the “politics of language” that the AAP used to focus on its accomplishments even when its opponents improved the vitriol in their “language of politics”. The civil protests in Shaheen Bagh were the cornerstone of the BJP’s attacks. His minister Anurag Thakur helped a lot, the chorus against an imaginary amount ofdesh ke gaddaron”Who should be shot; one leader called Kejriwal “terrorists”. The CM was annoyed with the last one and said that his parents would be offended to hear this because they had brought him up as a patriot who had made it to the IIT due to his hard work. When the AAP schools were mocked, Kejriwal and the party demanded that the focus should remain on “politics of work”. It was an insult to the hard work of school children in Delhi, he emphasized.

In the end, it was a focus on the lives of ordinary men, women and children that sparked the unequal struggle between the center and this small state in favor of the AAP. The result also requires a rethink, in which city politics and development is only about the provision of infrastructure and construction projects. Delhi was about building trust networks with citizens, especially in disadvantaged areas that were previously invisible to politicians.

Manisha Priyam is an associate professor at the National University for Educational Planning and Management

The views expressed are personal

Advertisement