The book is loosely structured around four trips that Hernandez Castillo made to Mexico in mid-2010. In the first, he received a permit for advanced conditional release, allowing him to fly to Mexico under DACA and re-enter the United States under “extraordinary” circumstances – in this first case, his father’s prostate surgery. At the time, Hernandez Castillo was a graduate student in poetry at the creative writing program at the University of Michigan, the first undocumented student in the history of the program. He had applied a kind of lark: Michigan was one of the few schools with programs that did not require the GRE, which required a valid US ID for registration.

Upon his acceptance, he said to Vanity Fair: ‘It was a very short party, because I immediately noticed: how do I go there physically? I can not fly. There is no question of Greyhound – there are a lot of customs and border control posts at Greyhound stations. I didn’t have a driver’s license. “

To come to Michigan, he flew with his Mexican passport. He and his wife Rubi, planned the whole thing carefully, flew through the much larger San Francisco airport, wore a suit, caught a bored affect, he said, acting “as if I do this all the time.”

His experience in Michigan – where he received DACA status just in time to get the work permit required for his scholarship – brought him and a few other undocumented writers across the country to organize around an issue of which one in the US-born writer would not think twice about it. Young poets rely on first book prizes and competitions for early publication and recognition, but almost all of them were only open to citizens or legal residents. What started as a few preliminary e-mails on a Listserv, quickly turned into a petition and eventually a movement: Undocupoets. Their most recent success was the National Book Award, which extended access to non-citizens; they are now focused, said Hernandez Castillo, on mid-career grants such as the NEA, the Guggenheim and the Pulitzer.

In 2016 he, Javier Zamora, and Christopher Soto won the Barnes & Noble Writers for Writers prize for their work with Undocupoets; his first poetry book, Cenzontle, was published in 2018. In Children of the Land, these events are just short episodes in the larger story of his travels back and forth across the border. None of these journeys end up neatly, each time resisting the stories of immigration to the United States – stories that tend to end up in deportation or legal residence.

Towards the end of Children of the Land, Hernandez Castillo dissolves his copies of all the fake documents he had used over the years, “a paper trail of my disappearances, of all the people I was not,” he writes that pulp made by the bleach makes the documents in “small vaults for which no one had the key except me.” But isn’t this book really that important? Is it not an act of self-documentation?

“I keep coming back to this habit that I share with my mother,” Hernandez Castillo told Vanity Fair. “I don’t throw anything away. My mother always kept things – receipts, boxes and boxes of papers. Hoping that the weight of those papers might be enough, or equal to the weight of one ticket. Undocumented migrants have, if anything is, too many papers, much more than someone born here and who has never been dependent on food stamps, Medicaid or housing of section 8. ”Recognizing the tension between documenting and solving, between running and staying, is the key to the creative act from Hernandez Castillo.

