Former head of the Indian Air Force (IAF), BS Dhanoa, said there was conclusive evidence that the Balakot airstrike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in 2019 was a military success and warned that the Indian one Government could hit cross-border terrorists harder if they did On February 14, 2019, he launched a strike similar to that in Pulwama.

Nearly a year after the IAF strike in Pakistan on February 26, Air Chief Marshal (retired) Dhanoa told the Hindustan Times: “I think the government will beat them again. This time harder, and also take out the buildings so that nobody has anything against it. ”

He answered a question about what the Indian response to a possible Pulwama-style attack could be.

The former head of the IAF, under whose leadership the force carried out the attack and who oversaw the raid from his home before dawn, said the military victory was based on whether you had achieved the stated political goal that Balakot- Operation was successfully accomplished.

“We hit the target with five ranged weapons. The target hit information was delayed because the video capture weapons failed and the satellite passport could not pick up much at 8:30 am due to clouds. The first confirmation came from a synthetic aperture camera showing the intrusion into the roof of Balakot buildings. We hit three buildings and intentionally left one. The weapon is designed to survive the building, but the occupants do not, ”he said.

Regarding the future response capabilities of the IAF, he said: “With the introduction of the S-400 missile system and the Rafales, we will be able to change the behavior of the Pakistani establishment. If we had these two platforms or just Rafale with us on February 27th and shot down four or five of their planes, the behavior change would have taken place immediately. “

