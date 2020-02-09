Advertisement

The final turnout in the Delhi elections was 62.59 percent, the Indian Election Commission (ECI) said in a press conference in the capital on Sunday evening. The press conference will be held in Delhi one day after the vote for 70 Assembly seats has been completed. The ruling party Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claims that the electoral authority has delayed the announcement of the final vote.

According to data from the European Commission for the polls carried out on Saturday, Delhi registered a 5 percent lower turnout in 2015 than in the previous parliamentary elections. “The highest turnout was recorded in Ballimaran in Chandni Chowk with 71.16 percent. The lowest turnout was in Delhi at 45.4 percent, ”said Ranbir Singh, Delhi’s chief electoral officer. EC data was collected in 13,780 polling stations, Singh told reporters.

Given the speculation that EVM is manipulating, the electoral authority has also denied the need for a new election in Delhi.

AAP had questioned the delay as “suspicious” and “shocking”, noting that the polling board might be waiting for a nod from the BJP, which runs the center.

“Absolutely shocking. What does EC do? Why don’t they publish voter turnout a few hours after the election? Kejriwal tweeted.

The vote ended on Saturday at 6 p.m. and the last percentage of the vote published by the Commission shortly afterwards was 61.46%. However, the number (share of votes) is usually revised later by the election commission.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, suggested that the delay was political.

“The leaders of the BJP state the turnout and, on the other hand, the electoral commission was unable to give the final percentage of the vote 24 hours after the poll ended,” Sisodia said in a tweet.

“EC says that they collect data. What’s happening? Are you waiting for the BJP office to get the final number? Sisodia asked.

That’s not all, another senior AAP leader, Sanjay Singh, said that “a game is being played in secret”.

Exit surveys predict a comfortable majority for AAP, with the BJP leaving a distant second behind.

