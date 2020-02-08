Advertisement

Since his arrival in June in June, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has stepped up the war against criminal gangs, an attempt that is bearing fruit according to experts who point to a falling number of murders.

The country of 6.5 million is one of the most violent in the world and its citizens are also struggling with chronic poverty which has led many to flee north to the United States, including in infamous migrant caravans.

Suspicious members of the Barrio 18 gang are depicted at the Isidro Menendez Justice Court in San Salvador on February 6 Photo: AFP / MARVIN RECINOS

In January, El Salvador registered 119 murders, the lowest monthly number since the end of the civil war in 1992, the president said recently.

The number of murders has since fallen enormously between 2018 and 2019, from 51 to 35.6 inhabitants per 100,000.

When Bukele took office, criminal gangs strengthened their activity in an apparent attempt to force the new government to make concessions, such as easing prison conditions, analysts said.

Far from nodding, the government strengthened its attitude toward imprisoned gang members.

“The message was clear: the gangs know that if they challenge the president, the imprisoned leaders will pay the consequences,” said analyst Juan Ramon Medrano, professor at Francisco Gavidia University.

Justice and Security Minister Rogelio Rivas has repeated several times: “Now the government is in control of the country’s prisons.”

El Salvador’s criminal gangs, involved in extortion, drug trafficking and other crime, have detained approximately 70,000 members, including 17,000.

According to Janette Aguilar, a researcher at Central American University (UCA) of El Salvador, pressure from authorities has led the gangs to rule their activities.

She suggested that “an agreement has been reached between the main rival gangs” Barrio 18 and Mara Salvatrucha, better known as MS-13, to rule their violent activities against each other.

Carlos Carcach, a researcher at the Higher School of Economics and Business, said that “something is happening within the gangs that declares that they have lowered their level of violence.”

Bukele, 38, enjoys skyrocketing popularity and his security policy has been well received by tired Salvadorans.

Medrano says the public believes that under Bukele, with the help of the army, the police are “doing harder” to fight criminal gangs while working “more intelligently”.

Although there are fewer murders, not all gang activities are declining.

“There has been no decrease in extortion, which is the oxygen of the gangs,” Medrano said.

The president’s biggest challenge is “to stop extortion and find out the cause of the problem,” which means that the gangs are prevented from recruiting new young members, he added.

But to do that, “young people should have the ability to work and study to improve themselves,” he said.

A greater reduction in gang violence would pave the way for more investment in the poorest communities of El Salvador and therefore help young people, he added.

