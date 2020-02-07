Advertisement

HONG KONG >> Hong Kong has suffered political protests for months. The economy is shrinking. Distrust separates his people from his leaders. Both residents and expats are already talking openly about departure.

Now the corona virus is once again battling Asian financial capital with a devastating blow. Airlines cut their services and isolate an international city from the rest of the world. Schools are closed. Panicked residents hoard rice, face masks and – in the last run – toilet paper.

A new emotion flows in the air for a city where the glittering skyline once seemed to promise wealth and opportunity: fear.

“We don’t know when it will end or how much worse it will be,” said Amber Suen, a flight attendant at Cathay Pacific, the besieged Hong Kong airline that asked its 27,000 employees Wednesday to save unpaid leave for three weeks to save money.

Suen underwent the earlier problems of Hong Kong, such as the outbreak of SARS 17 years ago, in which nearly 300 people died and the economy of the area got off to a good start. This time it feels different, she said, while Hong Kong at the same time endures political, economic and social crises.

“During SARS,” she said, “people were still working together.”

The new corona virus, which has killed hundreds and made thousands sick in mainland China, is much less common in Hong Kong. One person died and at least 26 were infected, usually while traveling on the mainland. The hospitals are respected all over the world and the supermarkets remain largely well-stocked.

However, the world makes no distinction, partly because the city has tightened the border with the mainland but has not closed it completely. As a result, people in this metropolis feel increasingly cut off.

The multinational companies that have helped make this city worldwide limit travel there. Some advise or require returning employees to place themselves in quarantine. And reaching Hong Kong is becoming increasingly difficult: Virgin Australia joined United Airlines and American Airlines in cutting service on Thursday.

Although the global response can be extreme, the threat can feel real in such a densely populated city, where apartments and offices are stacked on top of each other, sometimes 40 stories or more.

On Wednesday, managers from a Hong Kong skyscraper named Kowloon Commerce Center said that someone who worked there had been diagnosed with coronavirus. Other tenants of the building are Bank of America, Swiss bank UBS, telephone giant China Mobile and international shipping companies.

The sudden isolation only contributes to the economic pain. For months, anti-government protesters have filled the streets to demand that the pro-Beijing government give more control over how the city is run and to protest against the growing influence of the Chinese government. Violence and tear gas have already driven many mainland tourists and business visitors away.

Jewelers, luxury retailers and cosmetics shops that are aimed at tourists on the mainland close stores. Restaurants are closed and hotel rooms are empty. Unsurprisingly, unemployment is on the rise.

Other factors make Hong Kong more vulnerable than during SARS 17 years ago. China then developed and grew double-digit, and it needed the money and expertise of Hong Kong. Today, China’s growth has matured and many companies are no longer using Hong Kong as a gateway to the world’s # 2 economy.

More fundamentally, many Hong Kong people no longer have faith in their government to make the right decisions.

“We are doubly affected by social unrest and a government that simply disappoints,” said Paul Yip, professor and director at Hong Kong University. “They don’t know how to deal with unrest and they don’t know how to deal with the virus.”

Citizens had already become nervous about their government. Hong Kong is a semi-autonomous Chinese region with an independent legal system and guaranteed individual rights, but top leadership is chosen by a process controlled by Beijing.

Many in Hong Kong fear the growing power of the Chinese government on the mainland in the affairs of the city, especially after the controversial disappearances of people who wanted or disliked Beijing, with little response from city officials. Tensions broke out in late spring, when Hong Kong leaders tried to pass legislation that would allow extradition of criminal suspects to mainland China, where the Communist Party controls the legal system.

City leaders declined, but by that time clashes between protesters and police had become increasingly violent. The people of Hong Kong became frustrated when city officials rejected the evidence of excessive police violence. Angry voters sharply reprimanded their leaders in November, when candidates for the democratic elections fell to lower office elections.

Now the government’s mistrust is growing in anger about the response to the outbreak.

About 7,000 medical workers went on strike and demanded that Hong Kong close the mainland border completely. The union, the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance, formed during the protest, said the prominent members represented around 10% of employees in the public hospital. Workers on Friday voted to end the strike.

Small explosions have gone off in some places, the last Tuesday in a public toilet near a complex with social housing. Online people who demand responsibility demand a closure of the border.

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s senior civil servant, has resisted calls for a complete closure of the mainland border. Instead, she has introduced a series of steps that have reduced the number of arrivals. Her critics said that those movements are not enough.

Even Hong Kong’s pro-government leaders have signaled dissatisfaction with Lam while the economy continues to run.

In the streets of Hong Kong, where almost everyone except smokers and expats wore face masks, the mistrust of the government took the form of rumors and panic purchases. Rice and vegetables disappear quickly, although shelves are quickly replenished and supermarket chains said they have sufficient supplies.

After rumors spread that China had forced toilet paper manufacturers to make face masks, toilet paper disappeared from the supermarket shelves this week. Local customers grabbed them when they were delivered to the shelves and filled their carts with large packages of rolls.

Dairy Farm Group, which runs the Wellcome supermarket chain, said the rumors were false and that it “worked closely with our suppliers to offer our customers sufficient and diversified product choices.”

While city leaders offered insurance, residents hurried to buy face masks. Early morning lines for pharmacies have become a familiar sight, as have signs that the stock has run out. On Thursday, a group of Hong Kong doctors told reporters that their clinics may have to close for a few days if they don’t have enough.

“My patients ask:” Doctor, can I get 10 masks from you? “, Douglas Chan, a general practitioner said.” I say to them, “Sorry, I don’t have enough either.”

