In Ireland, 65 people were tested for the corona virus, but all were negative.

The Ministry of Health affirmed that it is ready for a possible outbreak here.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the outbreak poses a greater global threat than terrorism.

Covid-19 – the official name for the infection – has now made more than 44,000 people sick and killed over 1,000 people.

Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus has asked countries to act as aggressively as possible.

“If the world doesn’t want to wake up and see this virus as the number one enemy of the state, I don’t think we’ll learn from our lessons.”

In the meantime, a Dublin-based company has developed a rapid test to search for the corona virus.

Hibergene has developed a 10-minute test that checks the disease and delivers the results within an hour.

This can be done where the patient is and the results do not have to be taken to a laboratory.

Simona Esposito, CEO of Hibergene, hopes that the check could be on the market within a few months.

“We are currently designing the test at our Dublin facility, where we design and manufacture all of our products,” said Ms. Esposito.

“The next step will be a prototype that we will send to China for product testing.

“We expect to have this done in the next three to four weeks.”

