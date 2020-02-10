Advertisement

Jacksonville, Florida – A man is arrested in Florida after deliberately driving a van into a tent where voters were registered by local Republicans, the Jacksonville authorities said on Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office in Jacksonville said on social media that 27-year-old Gregory Timm was charged with two major physical injuries to a person 65 years of age or older. The Duval County Republican Party said it set up the tent on Saturday to register voters.

The county’s GOP announced via Twitter that six volunteers for President Trump’s campaign “were deliberately selected as a target when voters registered”.

Advertisement

The police said there were no injuries.

NEW: #Jacksonville man who was charged with a car accident by a Republican voter registration tent is on trial. According to @JSOPIO, 27-year-old Gregory Timm drove a van through a tent where people were working on voter registration and fled the scene. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Km81ADSaaM

– Jamarlo Phillips (@JamarloANjax), February 9, 2020

“Out of the blue, a man came up to us in a van, beckoned to us, a kind of friendly manner. (We) thought he would come to talk to us. Instead, he accelerated his vehicle and plowed straight into ours Tent, our tables, “Mark Alfieri told CBS Jacksonville partner WJAX-TV.

He then backed off, jotting down the damaged tent and scattered signs on his cell phone, and made obscene gestures before leaving, Alfieri said.

The sheriff’s office said the MPs responded to the scene after receiving reports of an argument. The tent was set up in the parking lot of a shopping center.

WJAX said Timm smiled when he appeared in court on Sunday and nodded with the transmitter’s camera.

He is held on a bond of more than $ 500,000 and is due in court on March 3, the broadcaster reported.

WJAX said it checked Timm’s social media posts and found no obvious political ties.

The television broadcaster WTLV, citing the president of a local union for theater workers, reported that Timm was training to be a sound engineer.

In a tweet, national GOP chair Ronna McDaniel said: “These unprovoked, senseless attacks on # realDonaldTrump supporters must end.”

President Trump tweeted this message again, adding, “Be careful, tough guys you play with!”

In a statement, the Duval County Democratic Party condemned what it called “this cowardly act of violence”.

“Nobody should be in mortal danger if they exercise their First Amendment rights,” the statement said. “As Democrats, but more importantly, as residents of this great city of Jacksonville, we urge our fellow citizens to act with dignity, courtesy, and respect for one another during the election cycle and beyond.”

Advertisement