File photo | Security guards patrol during the closure and closure of a street in Lal Chowk in Srinagar PTI Photo | S. Irfan

Srinagar: Internet services in Kashmir were discontinued on Sunday to commemorate the death of Afzal Guru, who was sentenced by Parliament in 2001.

Guru was hanged in Delhi on February 9, 2013.

All shops and businesses in the valley remained closed due to an alleged strike call by Yasin Malik’s Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and the hurriyat conference led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Public transport was also disrupted as only private vehicles drove on the region’s roads.

The kilometer-long flea market in downtown Lal Chowk, where there is a lot going on every Sunday, also stayed off the road.

As people watched the closure, police and security forces increased vigilance across the region, particularly in and around the city of Srinagar. In view of the situation, the administration has also stopped Internet services.

“These measures were taken as a precaution and we are monitoring the situation … Internet services will be restored after the situation has been reviewed,” a government official told ThePrint.

Only part of the internet connection was restored in Kashmir last month after the central government ceased operating for five months after legal and regulatory concerns, after Article 370 was deleted.

An annual affair

The shutdown in Kashmir has become an annual affair on the anniversary of the death of Guru, who was locally resident.

This year, the call is said to have been published for the first time by the JKLF, which was banned by e-mail to journalists from the Interior Ministry in March last year. The same email also requested a shutdown on February 11, the anniversary of the death of his ideologist Maqbool Bhat, who was raised in 1984.

Bhat has been charged with multiple acts of war against the state, was involved in the murder of a bank employee in Kashmir, and was also alleged to have played a role in the hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight in 1971.

The commemoration of the anniversary of his death with a decommissioning is also an annual affair.

The JKLF, a former militant institution that later joined the mainstream, was booked for the shutdown call for the first time since the Article 370 decision in August 2019. Two local journalists were also interviewed about reporting on the JKLF.

Later, the separatist group Hurriyat Conference is said to have again called on journalists for a general strike in the region by email to journalists.

The leaders of the Hurriyat conference and the JKLF are both in custody – while Geelani has been in custody since the abolition of Article 370 last year, Malik is in a suspected terrorist financing case at Tihar Prison in Delhi because of his role.

