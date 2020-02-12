MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A meeting with almost 80 black pastors in Detroit. A speech to a black democratic organization in Montgomery. A rally at a historically black university. A tour of the church of Martin Luther King Jr .. An early start of voting in an African American museum. Everything in the past two weeks.

While Michael Bloomberg’s rivals competed against each other in mostly white Iowa and New Hampshire, the billionaire’s presidential candidate aggressively wooed black voters critical of a Democrat’s chance of winning the nomination. The efforts, supported by millions of ads, led him to the southern states voting on March 3 in Montgomery, Alabama this week in Raleigh, North Carolina, and in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where African-American voters vote over a Democrat can decide primarily.

His pitch is characterized by choice and competence – in the hope of capitalizing on the hunger of the black Democrats to oust President Donald Trump. However, since he is courting black voters, he also has to reconcile his own mayor of New York records and previous statements on criminal justice.

Bloomberg’s commitment is aimed directly at former Vice President Joe Biden, who is relying on loyal black voters to revive his badly run offer in Iowa and New Hampshire.

“Who can beat Donald Trump? People take care of that, ”said former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter, one of the black leaders who support Bloomberg. According to Nutter, Bloomberg’s current account outweighs the damage from improper policing.

Bloomberg has undoubtedly been supported by its unlimited financial resources and strategy to focus on states running primaries on Super Tuesday. Bloomberg, one of the richest men in the world, spent over $ 300 million of his own money on advertising, including spots on black radio stations, a Super Bowl ad with an African-American mother, thanks to a net worth of around $ 60 billion. who lost her son of gun violence and a national ad announcing his work with President Barack Obama on gun legislation and a youth careers program.

He has also collected recommendations from African-American mayors and held events with key figures from the black community, including a meeting with black pastors in Detroit and a speech at a democratic lunch in Alabama. Much of the publicity was aimed at middle-aged and older voters who are more reliable and who feel pragmatistic. Bloomberg may not be the candidate you know best, the campaign argues, but he is best able to beat Trump.

Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath assisted him on Wednesday, citing his gun violence prevention record. McBath ran for Congress in 2018 after her teenage son was shot in a car for a loud music argument. She was the first democrat to be elected to her seat in 1979.

A new poll shows signs of success for Bloomberg, whose support in most national polls was 1 in 10 democratic voters. The Quinnipiac University poll, which took place after the Iowa rallies but before the New Hampshire area code, found Bloomberg to support 15% nationally, up from 8% in a late January poll. This even brought him to Biden and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, and slightly ahead of Pete Buttigieg, who was essentially associated with Sanders in last week’s Iowa meetings. The survey found that Sanders is the leader at 25% nationally.

During a recent rally at the historically black Alabama State University, Bloomberg attracted several hundred people who sang “I like Mike!” And triggered a dry response from the understated candidate.

“They do better than they don’t,” he said.

Louretta Wimberly, a retired educator from Selma, Alabama, watched the rally and wondered if she should support Biden. She has a longstanding relationship with the former vice president, but she likes what she hears from Bloomberg.

“I followed him because he talks about the things we black women in Selma and the Black Belt want – public education, health care and infrastructure,” said Wimberly.

Voters like Wimberly don’t raise Bloomberg’s record in New York often, but his critics do. For them, his criminal law policy there – especially his acceptance of a practice known as stop and frisk that affects a disproportionately large number of colored people – remains a sign in his civil rights file that his recent apologies cannot erase. The issue surfaced again this week when comments he made in a 2015 Aspen Institute speech resurfaced. In the audio, Bloomberg says that the way to lower homicide rates is to put “many police officers” in minority neighborhoods because “all the crime” is there.

Bloomberg apologized for supporting the practice just a few days before his 2020 offer began in November, and repeated that apology on Tuesday, saying, “They do not reflect my commitment to criminal justice reform and racial equality “But the timing of his excuses strikes some as politically appropriate.

“He should have done it if it mattered. Now he just looks like someone ready to say something to be elected president, ”said Hawk Newsome, president of Black Lives Matter New York, who said that younger black voters in particular will not be ready, Bloomberg to give a passport over his police work records. “We have already bought, paid for and returned what he sells.”

The prominent activist, Rev. Al Sharpton, who was fighting with the mayor for Stop and Frisk, said Tuesday that he said to Bloomberg in a phone call shortly after his November apology that “it will take more than a speech, but it is a step in the right direction.”

Sharpton said Bloomberg had “an advantage and a disadvantage” as mayor, but that his greatest strength as a presidential candidate is his argument that he is the best person to take on Trump. This is especially true if Biden – his pitch to black Americans was the most elective in November – continues to slide and voters believe Bloomberg could “have a better shot in November,” said Sharpton.

But Bloomberg is also skeptical by some younger and more advanced voters who are wary of bringing another rich man to the White House. And it is far from clear that his cool, business-like approach to campaigns will be connected to voters.

A tour guide in the royal church asked the people gathered around her to join the song. While others followed their lead, sang and clapped “This Little Light of Mine”, Bloomberg ignored the request and introduced himself to the people and shook hands until the singing stopped.

On the tree stump, Bloomberg appeals more to the pragmatism of voters who want to beat Trump and get things done.

James May, former Mayor of Uniontown, Alabama, said before a speech by Bloomberg at a lunch for the leader of the Democratic Party that Bloomberg’s achievements as mayor were sufficient to earn his support. “If he does that when he becomes president, he’s my type,” said May. How about Biden? “It’s good too, but not good enough.”

Bloomberg has so far been excluded from debates so that he has largely been able to avoid harsh public scrutiny of his documents. That could change next week when the Democrats hold their next debate. Bloomberg must hit a poll threshold in two more polls to get on stage for the first time.

Virginia Beach, Virginia Air Force veteran Maurice Hawkins plans to vote for Biden on Super Tuesday, but he said Bloomberg’s story with police stop-and-frisk tactics would not prevent him from becoming the former mayor support.

Hawkins said democratic voters may be too rigid about a candidate’s history, especially on issues where the country has evolved, such as criminal justice. Biden was responsible for his own records, including assisting in the drafting of the 1994 Crime Law, which critics blamed for mass incarceration of minorities for over two decades. Biden has proposed a plan that would reverse parts of this calculation.

Hawkins, who is black, said he attended a Bloomberg speech in Norfolk, Virginia last week because he is considering supporting Bloomberg when Biden is not in the race when Virginia votes.

“I wanted to hear what he had to say,” said Hawkins, “because I think because we are in a really turbulent elementary school, we don’t know who will emerge from it.”