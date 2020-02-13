Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | Photo: Suraj Singh Bisht | The pressure

Text Size:

ON-

A +

New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has not budgeted some potential spending in her 2020-21 budget and will have to include it in government finances later in the year.

The Modi government has allocated at least 44,000 rupees less than the 15th Finance Commission recommended to cover the revenue deficit grants to states.

Revenue deficit grants are given to a country if the distribution of the tax portion is considered insufficient to close that country’s income gap.

The 15th Finance Commission recommended 14 states to receive a 74,340 rupee income deficit grant. The highest proportion went to Kerala, which is said to receive 15,323 rupees in 2020-21.

The central government fully accepted this recommendation. However, the Union budget provided only 30,000 rupees in the budget for government revenue deficit grants for 2020-21.

This has raised concerns among states that the center would reduce the allocation of the revenue deficit grants.

Also read: Nirmala Sitharaman says green shoots are visible in the Indian economy, RBI measures will also help

Will deliver the promised amount: Ministry of Finance

A Treasury official confirmed that the provision was less than recommended by the 15th Finance Commission, but said the government did not intend not to give the promised amount to the states.

“We fully accepted the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission to grant revenue shortfalls. At the time the budget provisions were made available, we had no full impact (the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission), ”he said, adding that the government will provide funds later in the year through additional demand for grants and will be revised Reflect budget estimates 2020-21 that will be presented in February 2021.

The finance commission had presented its interim report to the president in the first week of December.

Kerala’s finance minister, Thomas Isaac, had first tweeted and expressed concern about the lower allocation. He pointed out that this was a major blow to states that had managed to keep their people at bay.

It is learned informally that the 15th UFC awarded 74,000 crores to states as a grant for the revenue deficit. In an unprecedented move, Center has lowered it to 30,000 pounds. It is a major blow to those states that have suffered a serious reduction in the tax rate due to the population factor. # 15. UFC

– Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac), February 3, 2020

However, he later pointed out that keeping the budget deficit target in check should only be a trick, given that the government had fully accepted this recommendation from the Finance Commission.

I am glad that my fears turned out to be wrong in the last tweet. The ATR on the FC Interim Report fully accepts the £ 74000 cr recommendation for RD grants. The budget deficit of GBP 30,000 can only be a trick to keep the budget deficit under control.

– Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac), February 5, 2020

Sitharaman has revised the budget deficit forecasts for 2019-20 and 2020-21 up 0.5 percentage points to 3.8 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively, as tax revenue is slowing due to the slowdown in economic growth.

Bank capitalization

For the first time since it came to power in 2014, the budget has not provided an amount to recapitalize banks. The government hopes that the recovery of accounts stuck at the National Company Law Tribunal and some of the banks that raise funds from the market will have little meaning, a minimal infusion of it.

Of course, the government could once again choose to recapitalize public sector banks’ capital injection bonds, which will not affect budget deficit levels for the time being.

At a press conference after the budget, Sitharaman said the government would provide capital to state banks as needed during the year.

In her budget speech, Sitharaman said that the government had invested Rs 3.5 lakh crore in state banks for regulatory and growth purposes in the past few years, adding that “some of them are encouraged to turn to the capital market to help to raise additional capital “.

NO. Bhanumurthy, a professor at the National Institute for Public Finance and Politics, said the government had enough time to study the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission and make the necessary allocations.

“Since the government has accepted the Commission’s recommendation to grant revenue deficits, it has no choice but to provide funds later in the year through additional demand for grants. The government is not sure about the revenue mobilization next year, ”he said, adding that the government may have underestimated some other spending, as well as the amount allotted to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGA).

He noted that the lack of allocation to bank capital could be due to a lack of clarity about the amount required.

Also read: Why home car loans are cheaper, even though the RBI hasn’t cut interest rates

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message