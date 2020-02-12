In P.S. I Still Love You, the sequel to 2018’s All All Boys that I have loved before, our heroine Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) finds herself trapped in an enviable love triangle. Although she is now in a relationship with Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), she is also connected to her high school infatuation, John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher). To cope with her conflicting feelings, Lara Jean bakes.

In quick cuts in tasty style, Lara Jean works her feelings for both boys she previously loved through cakes. In her kitchen book Nancy Meyers, she mashes butter in flour for flaky, delicate cherry turnovers, a Valentine’s Day gift for Peter. She sprinkles mini chocolate chips on chocolate peanut butter cupcakes for a group with John Ambrose and places them on a red-blue Robin cake tray that perfectly matches the hue of her kitchen mixer, rolling pin and waved apron.

Although making great looking creations was important for the film, P.S. I Still Love You found food stylist Kate Bell says that conveying the “fear” that Lara Jean feels while baking was an integral part of the kitchen scenes. “You have to get into the character’s head a little (if you’re styling food),” Bell says. When she gave Condor a frosting lesson for the cupcake decoration sequence, she taught her how to make the desserts look like they were made by a frazzled 16-year-old girl, not a pastry chef. “Normally the food must be perfect. (But) for (Lara Jean), it wasn’t. It is almost stressful. “

Lara Jean is called lovingly because she has also poured her emotions into cakes. “What’s wrong with that head of yours?” Peter asks early in the film, gesturing for her homemade snickerdoodles. “They are your thoughtful bowl,” he says. The attention that characters pay to baking Lara Jean presented Bell with a unique challenge. “Most people don’t even notice food when they watch a program, so it’s pretty interesting if it’s marked as part of a character,” she says. Her job was to make sure that the desserts look nice and broadcast the internal conflict of Lara Jean.

Netflix

Part of the inspiration for Lara Jean’s stress baking came directly from Jenny Han, the author behind the To All The Boys trilogy. “In 2016 it was an election year, so I switched to baking. (In the third book) Lara Jean tries to bake a perfect cookie, because I actually did it in real life, ”says Han Bustle. It is also a passion of Condor. Earlier this year she told Teen Vogue that cooking was her “love of all time”.

Baking stress is so effective because it pulls you out of your head. “Baking (forcing) you to put down your phone, get your hands dirty and pay attention to what you do,” Amanda Mull wrote for The Atlantic in 2018. It also looks a lot like mindfulness meditation, a proven destressor. But unlike meditation, baking leaves you with a finished, physical product, something to show for your efforts that is eaten just as satisfactorily as Instagrammed.

“For me,” Bell says, “(baking) is really cathartic.”