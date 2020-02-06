Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended his government’s citizenship law to protect religious minorities from neighboring countries on Thursday, but also launched a sharp attack on “Congress and its ecosystem” that spread “imaginary fears” that the law would deprive Indians of citizenship would.

“No Indian – whether Hindus, Muslims, Jains, Sikhs, Christians … – will lose citizenship under this law,” he said to Lok Sabha in response to the discussion about thanking President Ram Nath Kovind for his speech the joint session of parliament.

Prime Minister Modi, who dealt with the opposition’s attacks against the controversial citizenship law late in his 100-minute response, urged the opposition to review its stance and warned that the protests and people’s refusal to legislate to follow would turn the country upside down the road to anarchy.

“If the Rajasthan Assembly passes a law and nobody accepts it, what will the situation be like? If the Madhya Pradesh Assembly decides something and people take to the streets, can you run a country like this? This will be the way to anarchy, ”he said.

