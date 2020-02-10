Advertisement

The Palestinians abandoned their request for a vote in the UN Security Council on Tuesday, hoping that they would reject President Donald Trump’s peace plan, whose administration has put heavy pressure on critics, diplomats said.

Introduced by Indonesia and Tunisia, the resolution risked not having nine out of fifteen votes in favor, the required minimum for approval provided there is no veto by a permanent member, the diplomats told AFP.

A diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the United States has exerted “very strong pressure” on other countries on the Security Council, including threats of economic retaliation.

Despite the setback, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas will continue Tuesday and address the Security Council on Trump’s plan on January 28, paving the way for Israeli annexation of much of the West Bank but also enabling a demilitarized Palestinian state.

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas shows maps of historic Palestine during a meeting of the Arab League in February 2020 on President Donald Trump’s proposed Middle East plan Photo: AFP / Khaled DESOUKI

“Consultations are still ongoing”, Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat said about the proposed resolution.

The Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, urged Abbas to cancel his trip, accusing him of dwelling on the past and calling on him to concentrate on the future.

The United States will certainly exercise its veto against any resolution that criticizes their plan.

But diplomats said it was far from certain that the Palestinians could repeat the December 2017 vote in which all 14 other members of the Security Council denounced the recognition of Trump of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Jared Kushner, son-in-law of President Donald Trump and senior adviser, (photo March 2019) supervised the peace plan for the Middle East Photo: AFP / SAUL LOEB

The United States has proposed a number of amendments to the motion for a resolution that could be put to the vote at the session attended by Abbas.

In AFP proposals, the United States would substantially amend the text to remove references to rules before the 1967 Six-Day War, in which Israel conquered the West Bank, as the basis for peace.

It would also delete a statement that Jewish settlements built in the West Bank since 1967 are illegal, a position taken by almost every country except the US and Israel.

The United States also wants to eliminate language that equated East Jerusalem with the occupied West Bank.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, shown here during a cabinet meeting, is positive about President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan Photo: POOL / RONEN ZVULUN

The Trump plan calls for recognition of the disputed holy city as the undivided capital of Israel, while establishing a Palestinian capital on the outskirts.

Although they acknowledge that the Trump plan “deviates from the internationally agreed terms of reference and parameters,” in the resolution, the US wants the Security Council “to welcome the discussion on this proposal to promote the cause of peace.”

Diplomats doubt whether a vote could even take place at a later date, given the wide differences in views.

Palestinian leadership has been supported by the Arab League, the Organization for Islamic Cooperation and, more recently, the African Union, all of which have rejected the Trump plan.

But the positions of individual countries are more complicated. Amid insistence on the UN resolution, Tunisia abruptly withdrew its UN ambassador and speculated that the Arab state had come under pressure from Washington.

After Thursday’s appearance at the United Nations, Trump’s son-in-law and advisor, Jared Kushner, who led his push in the Middle East, said there was a “ton of cracks” in contrast to the plan.

He pointed to division within the European Union, which failed to issue a joint statement that criticized the plan amid divergent opinions from a handful of countries such as Hungary, led by right-wing populist Viktor Orban.

Of the four members of the European Union who sit on the Security Council, two – Germany and Estonia – seemed ready to abstain from voting on criticism of the American plan, diplomats said.

The other two members are France and Belgium. A fifth member of the European Union that was part of the Security Council, Great Britain, left the block at the end of last month.

Israel and the United States have also been optimistic about gaining at least muffled support from Arab states that traditionally support the Palestinians, with Gulf monarchies united with Israel in their hostility toward Iran.

The ambassadors from Bahrain, Oman, the United Arab Emirates attended Trump’s unveiling of the plan alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who later held a breakthrough meeting with the top general of Sudan.

Netanyahu has praised Trump’s plan that Israel should maintain sovereignty up to the Jordanian border, even if there is a Palestinian state.

