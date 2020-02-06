Advertisement

Montague, Michigan – Three of the five Great Lakes – Michigan, Huron, and Superior – broke all January water level records, according to the Army Corps of Engineers. A warm winter led to more storm surges and now people with beachfront properties are struggling to save their homes.

When Tish Gancer looks at the waters of Lake Michigan, she sees the last resting place of her house. Most of the lake-side cottage built by her grandfather fell off a cliff on New Year’s Eve, leaving little foundation.

Nick Bonstell, director of the Ottawa County Emergency Management Team, said the lakes were only at or near their lowest point in 2013.

“Nobody has seen how quickly and how much property has been lost in this kind of erosion in such a short time,” he said.

All over the Great Lakes, the flooding was accompanied by more frequent and more intense storms, which eroded the sandy bottom of the houses on the beach. Rita Alton lives in Manistee and her almost 70 year old house is only a few meters from the disaster. Half a mile of their property has already been washed away.

A house that fell over due to erosion on Lake Michigan.

MLive Media Group

“I’m just sitting here waiting for the rest to go down,” said Alton.

The homeowners are now desperately trying to remove their homes from the approaching cliffs or build stone barriers to keep the moving sand underneath.

“There aren’t many options. Do this or lose your home,” Bonstell said.

The past two years have been the wettest in almost a century for the Great Lakes and have practically created another season with an unusually high water level that could turn dream homes into nightmares.

There is a GoFundMe account for Gancer.

