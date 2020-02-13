Today, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office published an Apple patent application that relates to a new clip-on module system for Apple Watch that could expand functionality.

The Apple Watch could perform a number of functions that are determined by the components (e.g., sensors, circuitry, and other hardware) that are included in the handheld device being manufactured. Space, cost, and other considerations can limit the ability to deploy any component that may provide a desired function.

For example, different users may have different preferences regarding the components and functions provided by a particular watch. Some users may want certain health monitoring features, while other users may want long battery life.

In addition, a given user may want different components and functions at different times. For example, a given user may want components and functions for health monitoring during exercise and components with certain cosmetic features during social activities.

Given the variety of components and features desired, it would be beneficial to give a user the ability to change components and features of the Apple Watch to customize the user experience.

Additionally or alternatively, it would be advantageous to allow Apple to change components and functions of the Apple Watch according to customer-specific orders from a buyer and / or to rationalize a manufacturing process.

Portable electronic devices, including watches, of the present disclosure facilitate customization, adaptability, and modification by a user according to the user’s desires.

One of different function modules can be used at different times with a specific case of a watch. Apple’s patent ABB. 3 below shows a side view of a system with a watch body and several functional modules; COWARD. Fig. 7 shows the module that is attached to the lower part of the Apple Watch.

Each functional module can contain one or more functional components such as sensors, biosensors, batteries, I / O components, communication interfaces, controls and the like.

For example, various components can be used to detect a biometric property, such as heart rate. However, the different components can be calibrated differently depending on the user. For example, if the heart rate is based on the transmission and reflection of light (e.g. PPG sensor), each biosensor can be optimized for a specific pigmentation or a specific range of skin pigmentations, so that a specific user can select the functional module, this is best suited for use with the user. Other variations, such as size, shape, and material selection, can be provided to allow the user to select the functional module that is best suited to the comfort and / or performance of the user’s component.

The various functional modules can also differ in their mechanical configuration, such as material properties and / or structural features, as a result of which shape, size, flexibility, rigidity, tactile feel, ergonomic features and / or aesthetic properties such as color, pattern and properties can be defined / or materials for one different appearance. In addition, each of the functional modules can have a different housing with a different color, a different material, a different shape, different configurations, patterns, etc. The housings may have different aesthetic features, cosmetic features and / or a different appearance than the other housings in the system.

Additionally or alternatively, the function module 200 may provide one or more other electronic components 94 that provide other functions. The one or more electronic components 94 may facilitate measurements of body temperature, exposure to UV radiation, and other health related information. The one or more electronic components 94 may provide or facilitate measurements of body temperature, exposure to UV radiation, and other health related information. The one or more electronic components 94 may be configured to provide or facilitate images, pressure, light, touch, force, temperature, position, motion, etc. The one or more electronic components 94 may include or facilitate the operation of a temperature sensor, a light or optical sensor, an atmospheric pressure sensor, a humidity sensor, a magnet, a gyroscope, an accelerometer, etc. The one or more electronic components 94 may have an opening that extends partially or completely through the functional module 200 to provide exposure to an external environment, for example for measurements.

Apple’s patent application, published today by the U.S. Patent Office, was filed in the second quarter of 2019. As it is a patent application, the time of the launch of such a product is currently unknown.