Posted: Feb 12, 2020 / 6:47 PM EST

/ Updated: February 12, 2020 / 6:47 pm EST

WASHINGTON, DC (WSYR-TV) – Governor Andrew Cuomo will travel to the White House on Thursday afternoon for a meeting with President Donald Trump.

The meeting was inspired by the state-to-state feud that led New York travelers to be excluded from the Department of Homeland Security’s Trusted Traveler programs, which pre-screen applicants for easier access through airport customs or border crossings.

Last week, the Trump administration announced that New Yorkers would no longer be accepted because the review process was based on access to the State Department of Motor Vehicles records.

As part of the green light law, which offers undocumented immigrants driving licenses, the state DMV blocks the federal government and other police authorities from its records.

Before the meeting, NewsChannel 9’s Cuomo Andrew Donovan said that he would not offer concessions for better access to the records, but that he would offer the opening of the records on a case-by-case basis only to people wishing to sign up for the travel programs.

