Daimler AG has lowered its dividend to the lowest level since the financial crisis and promised lower cost reductions when CEO Ola Kallenius is making cash available for accelerated electrification in the coming year.

Kallenius, whose restructuring push had no effect in the first nine months of its existence, reduced the dividend by two thirds to EUR 0.90 per share. Daimler will also cut personnel costs by more than 1.4 billion euros by the end of 2022 and review non-core activities to spend more money on car manufacturing, the German manufacturer said on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old CEO is under pressure to improve his business in 2020 after issuing three profit warnings since taking office in May last year. Daimler faces increasing vehicle recall and legal costs due to diesel fraud allegations. And the company has electrified its fleet more slowly than Volkswagen AG and is now facing increasing competition from Tesla Inc., which is planning to build a plant outside of Berlin.

“We are committed to realizing our technology leadership while significantly improving profitability,” said Kallenius in a statement. “Measures to reduce costs and increase cash flow are necessary.”

Last year, Daimler’s earnings were burdened by production problems, rising costs for the repair of diesel vehicles and the costs of switching to electric cars. Kallenius is now assuming that the efficiency measures will initiate a turnaround from this year and that earnings before interest and taxes will probably increase “significantly” compared to 2019. However, the CEO faces several headwinds, from the continuing threat of higher tariffs to higher tariffs of the coronavirus outbreak that hit its largest market, China.

Daimler even rose 4% in early Frankfurt trading, achieving a market value of around EUR 47 billion – less than half of Tesla’s current valuation. This year, the share is the second worst in the German leading index DAX.

The job cuts are a critical part of efforts to make manufacturers leaner. While Daimler did not announce any new personnel changes, the car manufacturer announced last year that it would cut more than 10,000 jobs worldwide through voluntary measures such as early retirement and wear and tear.

Kallenius has formulated plans for the introduction of more than 20 new plug-in hybrid and fully electric Mercedes vehicles by 2022.

This year Mercedes-Benz will launch a new version of its S-Class flagship sedan and introduce the EQA, a compact electric SUV that will flank the slightly larger EQC and the EQV minivan. The brand plans to quadruple the share of plug-in hybrids and fully electric vehicles in its deliveries this year, the company said on Tuesday.

