QUESNEL – On the industrial outskirts of British Columbia, C & C Wood Products has continued its business in a summer of cruel layoffs, production restrictions and closings.

It’s not easy, said C&C Plant Manager Tim Potter. In order to remain operational, staff had to be carefully monitored to ensure that they were running as efficiently as possible.

“Yes, the bag threads were a little tighter, but the giants, you know, stumbled a bit,” said Potter, “and we just kept running.”

While competing forest giant Tolko Industries finally closed its Quest mill in Quesnel, C&C began expanding with the construction of a new value creation facility in Cranbrook.

“There aren’t many companies that are currently pursuing a $ 10 million project to put another woodworking plant into operation in this province,” said Potter. I think that says something about what we do and how we do it. “

C&C continued to run, with a crew of 150 employees who have been doing what the company has been doing since 1975. They took the scraps of wood that the primary sawmill sector didn’t want – under-sized tree tops, pine beetle salvage trunks, aspen hardwood and turned it into special wall cladding, moldings and moldings.

The log yard at C & C Wood Products in Quesnel. C&C is an example of a nimble, innovative company that is able to produce forest products with added value from a reduced supply of interior wood.

And C&C is an example of what the city of Quesnel is looking for more, as the industry’s most important wood production side is shrinking as wood stocks shrink, forcing communities across the province to reinvent themselves.

Cities like Fort St. James and Clearwater were forced to suddenly consider their future due to the permanent loss of mills. Quesnel had a bit more foresight and in some ways is an example of other locations.

“(C&C) are extremely innovative,” said Erin Robinson, director of forest initiatives at the city’s innovation center for forestry, and used undersized wood and aspen to make products from it. “

“So C&C is pretty nimble, adaptable,” said Robinson, and a keen participant in the transition planning that Quesnel initiated in 2015 after the former Cariboo MLA and forestry consultant Bob Simpson took over as Mayor of Quesnel.

Quesnel’s initiatives included the hiring of Robinson and another coordinator, the introduction of a forest fire protection plan in the community to map the danger zones in the forests around the city, and a discussion with the province and the First Nations trigger the renovation of the larger wood supply area and develop an analysis and business model to diversify BC’s wood processing sector.

Simpson said that near the start of the mountain beetle infestation, it became apparent that the industry would face a problem if it chewed through an area of ​​pine forests almost four and a half times the size of Switzerland.

“It didn’t take a rocket scientist to make some basic predictions. Okay, we have a (legal) crop that will only crash and burn, and we have too many grinders,” said Simpson.

Quesnel lost a sawmill in 2014 when Canfor Corp. his work in an exchange of wood rights with his rival, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. headquartered in Quesnel, closed.

“Most communities in such a situation would choose an economic development strategy that would take them away from the sector,” said Simpson. “However, we believe that we are still very well positioned to reinvent the forest sector (the other communities) away from.”

Senior Manager at Quesnel C&C Wood Products, (from left) Michelle Scheiber, panel sales; Hugh Whalen Plant Manager; Tim Potter, production manager and Taiho Krahn, fiber and stakeholder manager. C&C is a specialty sawmill that produces wood paneling, moldings, and other finishing products and has managed to continue operating through 2019, including a summer with longer layoffs and cuts in the primary sawmill sector.

Quesnel’s efforts are a welcome step for C&C as it considers some of its own potential issues that will affect future survival.

“It’s a great opportunity to work together,” said Taiho Krahn, manager of C&C for fiber supply and stakeholder relationships. “(It) forces us to come together to work together as a community.”

A concern of C&C is that it depends on a license to cut mountain pine beetle-killed pines for much of its wood supply, which will expire in 2027.

Where all other manufacturers assumed five years ago that such dead pines were unusable, C&C still produces value-added products, but “can we spend another seven years for the duration of our license? We don’t know that, ”said Krahn.

However, Quesnel’s work to protect against forest fires and the related work of thinning and removing brushes offers the opportunity to access wood sources, as well as the prospect of a community forest permit that Quesnel has just been granted.

“We took the opportunity to take part in the projects to reduce fire fuels,” said Krahn. C&C was instrumental in receiving a $ 1 million grant from provincial sources for land treatment projects the company donated to the city.

Krahn is also looking forward to efforts to better manage Quesnel’s wood supply area as a pilot project where companies, the Ministry of Forests and the First Nations are “ready to work together and work together to survive and prosper.”

“Nobody said it was going to be easy,” added Potter.

