Posted on Feb 10, 2020 / 6:30 AM EST

/ Updated: February 10, 2020 / 6:30 a.m. EST

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) – A new surge in coronavirus cases has led to a series of declines both in mainland China and aboard a quarantined Japanese cruise ship Diamond Princess. More than 3,100 new cases were reported within 24 hours.

More than 900 people have now died on the mainland, more than 774 people who are believed to have died during the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic.

The recent push has caused people to wander around the world, including in the state of New York. Senator Chuck Schumer is now calling on the federal government to repay New York City money for the fight against the corona virus. Schumer says the city has to respond to the outbreak, but it will be expensive to do.

“To prevent corona from spreading. If somebody gets here, it will be very, very important, and New York shouldn’t have to save on the dollars. The money that we have provided can not only hire federal agents, but also communities that know how to do it, ”said Schumer.

Last month, Schumer successfully persuaded the Trump administration to declare the novel corona virus as a public health emergency.

More from NewsChannel 9:

