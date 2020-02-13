Name “Barefoot Contessa” to just about everyone and they will probably equate the Food Network program and star, Ina Garten, with everything made from scratch in the kitchen.

“Barefoot Contessa” Ina Garten | Nathan Congleton / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Not so. The home cook uses and encourages surprisingly regular kitchen items purchased in the store. You will be amazed by the shortcut that Garten takes.

It is not necessary to make sense! Here are the foods purchased in the store that Garten says are OK.

The Ina Garten brand

Garten’s newest admirers and most avid fans love her because she effortlessly shows the good life. Dinner for a group of ten? She has that. Brunch for a friend’s school friends? No problem. But as much as the 72-year-old seems to be putting a meal together with a wig of her nose, she really doesn’t do it all from scratch and doesn’t mind if they make sense and have no taste and quality away from the end product.

“I think that what interests me has not changed at all, but my insistence on taste has become more intense,” Garten told Epicurious. “When I make a recipe that I made in 1980, I think it’s interesting, but it probably took longer than necessary, because I now know how to do things.”

“One thing I have learned over the years, for example: I have found that if you roast chicken breasts with the skin on it and then remove the bones and skin when it is ready, you end up with a delicious, well-flavored chicken. chicken salad. It is a much simpler process and the chicken tastes better. “

What Garten stands for with its ingredients

Although the Barefoot Contessa chef has become less picky because she has made every last dish or side dish all over again, one thing she must have is fresh ingredients, because it is important, as she says, “to respect the ingredients.”

“Buy things in season,” she continued in her conversation with Epicurious, “and then only do what you have to do to make food taste as good as possible. . . “

“If you add coffee to chocolate, it gives a depth of taste. And vanilla – it gives chocolate a depth of taste. . . That fascinates me. “

The food she bought in the store is good

Hearing that the Hamptons resident really doesn’t make everything from scratch is a surprise, if she seems to do exactly that in her Food Network program.

The following food items purchased in the store are her favorite items for when she has no time or just does not want to make it all over again, as she said today in 2019.

mayonnaise – “It’s not that hard to make yourself,” said Garten, “but I don’t know, I think Hellmann in the east and Best in the west is fantastic.”

Ketchup – She’s strictly a buy-in-the-bottle girl. “It is very complicated to make yourself and buying in the store is fine. I use Heinz.”

Marinara sauce, under special provisions – “Of course it’s always good to make it yourself,” she says, “but I think Rao’s is fantastic, so I bought it in the store.”

In front of puff pastry, she swears by the store bought: ‘Don’t bother making it yourself. It will take forever, “she said.

Read more: “The Barefoot Contessa”: Ina Garten confesses that this is the 1 dish that she can never get well