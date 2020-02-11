Advertisement

Minister of State for Internal Affairs Nityanand Rai speaks in Lok Sabha during the budget meeting in New Delhi. | ANI

New Delhi: India has been discussing the return of Rohingya migrants with Bangladesh at the highest level, and the two countries have agreed on the need to speed up their safe, rapid, and sustainable return, Lok Lokha said on Tuesday.

In a written response, the Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said there were reports of some Rohingya migrants doing illegal activity.

“The issue of returning the Rohingyas has been discussed with the Bangladesh authorities at the highest level, and both countries have agreed on the need to speed up their safe, rapid and sustainable return to Myanmar,” he said.

Rai said the central government has issued instructions from time to time to state governments to raise awareness among law enforcement and intelligence agencies about taking appropriate steps to identify illegal migrants and restrict them to specific locations in accordance with legal requirements.

The instructions also include collecting their biographical and biometric data, deleting counterfeit Indian documents, and initiating legal proceedings, including initiating removal procedures in accordance with legal requirements.

