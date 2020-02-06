Advertisement

India may consider evacuating Pakistani students from Hubei province affected by coronavirus “if such a situation arises” and resources are available, “the State Department said Thursday, while clarifying that Pakistan has not made any requests to do so.

Hundreds of Pakistani students stranded in the coronavirus-infested city of Wuhan have desperately asked the Imran Khan government to evacuate them from China’s worst-hit province of Hubei and asked their government to remove a sheet from India’s book.

When asked by Pakistani students and asked if India could help evacuate, State Department spokesman Raveesh Kumar said, “The Pakistani government has not asked us. However, if such a situation arises and the available resources are taken into account, we can examine it. “However, he did not explain the specific requirements for examining the application.

India flew 654 people, including seven Maldives, from Wuhan on Saturday and Sunday.

Pakistani students watched the Indian students leave and posted videos on social media asking their government to do the same.

In one of the videos, a Pakistani student said while showing Indian students how to get on the bus to get to the airport while India was evacuating its citizens.

“Shame on your Pakistani government. Learn from India how it cares for its people, ”he said in the viral video.

Pakistan has more than 28,000 students in China, including 500 in the worst hit city, Wuhan.

China has praised Pakistan for resuming flights to the country the day after it received special medical kits from Beijing to uncover the deadly virus cases.

