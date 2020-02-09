Advertisement

Officials from the Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal (BBIN) group agreed on Saturday to rapidly finalize the passenger and freight protocols for the implementation of the BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement (MVA).

At a meeting of officials in New Delhi, the passenger and cargo protocols that would bring the agreement signed in June 2015 on the regulation of passenger and freight traffic between the four countries into force, were discussed, the State Department said in a statement.

This was the first meeting of the group of officials since January 2018, when the two protocols were last discussed.

“The meeting took place in a friendly and warm atmosphere. The delegations agreed that the passenger and freight protocols for the implementation of the BBIN-MVA must be completed quickly. The meeting agreed to endeavor to resume the internal consultation process in each country based on the meeting’s discussions by May 2020, ”the statement said.

The delegations also discussed a draft that would allow Bangladesh, India and Nepal to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the implementation of the MVA by the three countries. The delegations from the three countries agreed to speed up the completion of this agreement.

Bhutan unreservedly approved the entry into force of the MVA among the three other countries until the internal procedures for ratifying the MVA are completed.

The Bhutanese delegation attended the meeting as an observer, as decided by the government of the country.

The delegations stressed the importance of improved regional connectivity, including facilitating regional cross-border road transport, and were satisfied with the progress made by individual countries in internal consultations with stakeholders on the protocol for passenger transport. They also discussed various aspects of the draft protocol for the transportation of cargo vehicles.

