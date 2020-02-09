Advertisement

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar hit the Indian bowling team after the team led by Virat Kohli lost the 2nd ODI with 22 runs against New Zealand to end the series with two games 2-0. The last game is still pending. After beating New Zealand 5-0 at T20Is, India lost two ODIs in Hamilton and Auckland as New Zealand’s hosts made a great comeback to win the ODI series.

At the second ODI in Auckland, New Zealand, Martin Guptill (79) and Ross Taylor (73 *) prevailed with 273 to 8 knight days after India captain Virat Kohli decided on the first bowl. It was a rocking battle, New Zealand had a brilliant start and was at level 142 for 1 when India made a comeback through its spinners and fielding. In a dramatic breakdown, New Zealand lost 6 gates – 2 of which were out – for 45 runs and was reduced to 187 for 7. Southee was also fired shortly afterwards, and New Zealand was 197 for 8 when Ross Taylor and debutant Kyle Jamieson came together for an uninterrupted 76 run stand for the 9th wicket.

Taylor remained undefeated 73 out of 74 balls, while Jamieson scored 25 * out of 24.

Shoaib Akhtar blamed the Indian bowlers for this loss and dealt with them severely. “India deserves this lesson. You can’t win ODIs if you play cricket that bad, ”Akhtar said after the game on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar said India missed a strike bowler who could take out gates in the middle.

“Nobody had a response to Taylor’s innings. I don’t understand how you can stop the game from lowering the opponent to 7-8. I keep saying that India misses a Bowler strike. Chahal has replaced Kuldeep , he did well, but there was no one who could raise his hand when they needed gates, ”said Akhtar.

India made two changes to the site, Navdeep Saini was substituted for Mohammed Shami, who rested to keep an eye on the upcoming test series, and Yuzvendra Chahal replaced Kuldeep Yadav.

Chahal was the choice of bowlers for India. He collected 3 gates for 58 runs, while Jadeja was the most economical and in its full quota only gave 35 runs for one wicket.

In response, India’s chase as lost early gates never really diminished and continued until Ravindra Jadeja and Navdeep Saini came together to form a Taylor-Jamieson-like partnership. But when Saini was released for a well-made 45 of 49 balls, the pressure to score the runs alone was too great for Jadeja (55) and India lost the match with 22 runs.

“India looked very average today. But Credit to New Zealand for its return after a 5-0 loss to T20IS. This type of defeat can be demoralizing for any team, but it has made a solid comeback

“This is a learning curve for India, it has to show character,” Akhtar concluded.

India will meet New Zealand on Tuesday in the third and final game of the ODI series against Mount Maunganui.

