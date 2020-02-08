Advertisement

Representatives of Bhutan attended the meeting as observers, as decided by the Royal Government of Bhutan.

New Delhi: At a meeting on Saturday in the state capital, India and two other neighbors – Bangladesh and Nepal – discussed a “Draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)” that the three countries should sign to implement the BBIN (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal ) MVA (Motor Vehicles Agreement). Bhutan will not join from now until “Bhutan has completed its internal BBIN MVA ratification process”. But Bhutan – who participated as an “observer” in New Delhi on Saturday – has given the other three countries “consent” to continue.

The MEA said on Saturday: “On February 8th, a meeting of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal took place in New Delhi as part of the BBIN MVA. Bhutanese representatives attended the meeting as observers, as previously decided by the Royal Government of Bhutan. The meeting was held to discuss the Passenger and Freight Protocols signed on June 15, 2015, which are to enforce the Motor Vehicles Agreement (MVA) regulating passenger, passenger and freight traffic between Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal This is the group’s first meeting since their meeting in Bengaluru in January 2018 when the two protocols were last discussed. “

Advertisement

The MEA added: “The delegations also discussed a draft that would allow Bangladesh, India and Nepal to sign the MoU between the three countries to implement the BBIN MVA, taking into account the approval of the Royal Government of Bhutan to enter into force, the MVA between Bangladesh , India and Nepal, with no commitment to Bhutan until Bhutan has completed its internal BBIN MVA ratification process.

The delegations from Bangladesh, India and Nepal agreed to consider accelerating the conclusion of this agreement and thank Bhutan for their consent. “

The MEA also said: “Delegations recalled the highest political commitments to implement the BBIN-MVA and the importance of trade, economic cooperation and personal contact through improved regional connectivity, including facilitating regional cross-border road transport relationships.

The delegations were satisfied with the progress made by individual countries in internal consultations with their stakeholders on the protocol for passenger transport.

end of

Advertisement