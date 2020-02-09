Advertisement

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has been in India for the first time since taking office. He spoke to Padma Rao Sundarji Sri Lanka’s ship with Pakistan accusing India of being involved in cross-border terrorism; proposed changes to the Tamil Provincial Councils rather than giving them more autonomy under the 13th amendment to the Constitution; and the island nation’s strategic relationship with China, the country’s largest investor. Processed excerpts:

One of the issues you spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about today was the fight against terrorism. Suicide bombings by Islamist bombers killed and wounded more than 200 people in Colombo last year. But you discussed the same issue with Pakistan, which is the source of state-sponsored terror for India. Is not that a contradiction?

We are against terrorism wherever it comes from. We are therefore discussing the topic with both India and Pakistan and will continue to do so. By the way, Pakistan and India have helped us end the 30-year civil war against another type of terrorism: that of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). Pakistan gave us weapons and planes. India also helped, but did not want to publish it at this time. Why, without India’s help, I don’t think we would have won this war.

From western investigators to Indian intelligence agencies, many warn that Pakistan has used its diplomatic presence in Colombo for years to radicalize Sri Lankan Muslims and surround India with hostile Islamist groups in neighboring countries. With this in mind, can India take the counter-terrorism talks with Sri Lanka seriously?

We do not know about these fees because we have not received this information. Now of course we can see what’s going on and we need to take action. Look, India and Pakistan – you have your own problems. But that’s your inner affair. Whether Islamist terrorism or another form of cooperation with India. We need to exchange opinions and information. Before the suicide bombings in Colombo last April, India gave warnings and information even on the morning of the attacks. But our previous government didn’t take them seriously. That is why these hideous attacks happened. We have now appointed a commission to deal with this tragic event. The inspector general of the police and the then minister of defense were arrested and released earlier this week.

The head of the Pakistani Navy was in Colombo this month, the head of the Pakistani Air Force is currently visiting – there is a constant flow of military visitors from Pakistan to Sri Lanka. Earlier this week the Sri Lankan media cited their High Commissioner and asked Sri Lanka to sentence India for lifting Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir. Isn’t that an interference with your bilateral relations with India?

Look, whatever the perspective of a country, we are not going to get involved in India’s internal affairs. But remember: I always say India is a relationship. Others are friends.

India wants Sri Lanka to implement the 13th amendment to its constitution that has created provincial councils in the Tamil-dominated areas and is pushing for maximum autonomy for them. But President Gotabaya Rajapaksa recently suggested that the councils could become redundant. Will they be abolished?

On the contrary, we will strengthen the provincial council system. But then these councils must use what we give them for the development of the north and east regions. So far this has not happened. We gave them money to develop; instead of trying to help people in these areas, they gave the money back and we did all the development. The Tamil National Alliance (TNA), which is well represented in our parliament, was never interested in development. They only talked about decentralization and the creation of a state for Tamils.

A free trade agreement with India is stuck because people in Sri Lanka fear a surge in Indian goods in Sri Lanka’s small markets. Did you discuss it with your colleagues?

No. We are currently working on specific projects that will build on this and give everyone the confidence to finally conclude a free trade agreement.

China is your biggest investor. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls China the strategic partner of Sri Lanka. Your brother also points out the strategic direction of your Hambantota port, which was built by the Chinese and has a 99-year lease and massive equity. Please define this “strategic” relationship.

China has helped us in the interest of development, that’s all. Our war had destroyed our country, we needed help to develop. You were ready, so why not? We took their money and opened up this area. Hambantota is a valuable strategic asset due to its location in the middle of the Indian Ocean. It is a sensitive geographic area. Unfortunately, the previous government literally passed it on to China by exchanging debt for shares and signing this lease. We would not have done the same thing and are now trying to find a way out together with the Chinese.

However, the Chinese Foreign Minister also said that China will “not allow outside influences” in Sri Lanka. That is open to interpretation. How will you alleviate India’s concerns on this front?

Since India does not interfere in our internal affairs, this statement is not intended for India. India has never interfered. In fact, even India has made similar statements that you will always protect us. And I am absolutely certain that you will do it. Look, that’s China’s view. Ultimately, we Sri Lankans must decide what is interference and what is not.

The United States is asking you to sign and renew a Millennium Compact Account (MCA) and Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA). The revised terms of the latter may allow the United States to put boots on the ground in your country. Are you going to sign them?

We have commissioned a commission to examine these two agreements.

All over the Indian Ocean are teeming with great power alliances. On the one hand there is the quad and on the other hand there are great powers like China and Russia. Will Sri Lanka join the quad when asked?

This is not yet under discussion, but we would have to discuss it with each other first, and if we wanted to do it, we would have to go to our cabinet first. Whatever we do, Sri Lanka will first assert its own interests.

Sri Lanka is part of the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative. (BRI). But it is under fire from many countries around the world because of its “debt trap” development. Do you share these concerns?

Sri Lanka has received many benefits from participating in BRI. By the way, let me remind you that our foreign debt to China is only 12% of our total foreign debt and we have not defaulted. We used the money we took from them to build the infrastructure.

You will visit Buddhist religious sites, but also to Tirupati. You are a devout Buddhist, but you never miss an opportunity to go there. Why?

I was always there when I wanted to. Yes, I am a Buddhist. But I also have a deep belief in Lord Vishnu.

