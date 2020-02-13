A Pakistani court sentenced Saeed, the thought leader of the Mumbai terrorist attack in 2008, to 11 years in prison for terrorist financing on Wednesday

The effectiveness of Pakistan’s decision to send the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hafiz Saeed, to jail remains to be seen, just a few days before a global watchdog’s review of Islamabad’s action against land-based terrorist networks took place, official sources said on Thursday.

A Pakistani court sentenced Saeed, the pioneer of the Mumbai terrorist attack in 2008, to 11 years in prison in two cases related to terrorist financing on Wednesday.

Saeed was sentenced just four days before a meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) global anti-terrorist monitoring group in Paris to review Pakistan’s compliance with an action plan it had mandated to contain terrorist groups in the country.

Last year, the FATF urged Pakistan to fully implement its counter-terrorism action plan by February 2020 or to take serious action. Pakistan has already been put on the “gray list” of countries by the FATF because it did not include terrorist financing.

Indian government sources said it was part of Pakistan’s long-standing international commitment to end support for terrorism and the effectiveness of Saeed’s sentence remains to be seen.

“The decision was made on the eve of the FATF plenary meeting, which needs to be considered. Therefore, the effectiveness of this decision remains to be seen, ”an official source said the government’s assessment of the measures.

The sources said it could also be seen whether Pakistan would act against all other terrorist entities and individuals operating from areas it controlled.

India has asked Pakistan to take action against everyone involved in cross-border terrorist attacks, including the Mumbai and Pathankot attacks.

It has to be seen whether Pakistan will bring cross-border terrorists, including Mumbai and Pathankot, to justice quickly, sources said.

