When India sent its planes to evacuate Indian students from Wuhan, China, after the outbreak of the novel corona virus, the government had made an offer to bring people back from neighboring countries, including Pakistan, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar told Parliament on Friday.

India had brought back over 600 Indian nationals from Wuhan earlier this month, a sharp contrast to Islamabad, which had refused to evacuate its students to show solidarity with China. Beijing later praised Pakistan for its position and called Islamabad its “iron ally”.

Jai Shankar’s statement on the evacuation efforts came after Health Minister Harsh Vardhan submitted to Parliament a status report on the country’s coronavirus cases and government action to curb the spread of the infection.

In the following questions, some wanted the government to state its position on the evacuation of nationals from other countries. BJP Rajya Sabha of Bengal Rupa Ganguly asked the government whether the government would consider making efforts to evacuate Pakistani students or taking precautions.

Jaishankar told Rajya Sabha that an estimated 80 Indian students are still housed in Wuhan. Seventy of them volunteered to stay behind, but there were ten other students who had a fever and were not approved by Chinese officials.

Jaishankar said the embassy was in contact with them to monitor their well-being. He also specifically mentioned two embassy officials who traveled from Beijing to Wuhan at great personal risk to assist the evacuation process.

“And finally the question about Pakistan. By the time our two flights started, we had told all students and the larger community in Wuhan that we were not only ready to bring our own people back, but also all people from our neighboring countries who would like to come back, ”said Jaishankar ,

“So that was an offer that was made to all of our neighbors. Of these, seven Maldivian nationals decided to take advantage of the offer. But I want members to know that the offer is for everyone, ”the Foreign Minister told Rajya Sabha.

