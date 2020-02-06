Advertisement

Union Minister Rajnath Singh at Defense Expo 2020 | PTI Photo

Lucknow: As China advances to Africa, India is focusing on the region on Thursday as a potential market for domestic defense equipment, including UAVs, weapons and ammunition, as the country is targeting $ 5 billion in military exports over the next five years.

“India is ready to deliver offshore patrol ships, fast interceptors, body and vehicle armor, night vision goggles, unmanned aerial vehicles, Dornier aircraft, and weapons and ammunition to our African counterparts,” Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said at DefExpo 2020. That takes place in Lucknow instead.

Singh spoke at the first Indian-African Defense Ministers’ Conference, which was attended by 12 African Defense Ministers and representatives from 38 countries.

In a joint statement after the conference, delegates called for closer cooperation in the defense industry, including through investments, defense equipment software joint ventures, digital defense, research and development, defense equipment supply, spare parts, and their maintenance in a sustainable and mutually beneficial area advantageous conditions.

Singh said India’s partnership with Africa is an open partnership with all the opportunities and opportunities for cooperation that India has.

China has quickly entered Africa, and Beijing has invested a lot of money in several projects.

“Maritime safety of common interest”

Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidelines for India’s engagement in Africa have deepened economic and security cooperation with its maritime neighbors: “Maritime security in the region is a matter of common concern for both India and Africa by the government’s emphasis on SAGAR (security and growth for all in the region) for the Indo-Pacific region ”.

The chief of staff, Bipin Rawat, naval chief Admiral Karambir Singh and IAF chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria, Army Chief General M.M. Naravane, Secretary of Defense Dr. Ajay Kumar, senior officials from the Department of Defense and the State Department.

In the joint statement, India and the African nations also called for resolute measures to eradicate cross-border terrorism, dismantle safe havens for terrorists, and eliminate terrorist groups’ funding channels.

It was also stressed that all countries must ensure that the territory they control is not used to carry out terrorist attacks against other countries in any way, in a veiled reference to Pakistan.

At the opening of DefExpo on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi said that Indian armaments exports were about 2,000 billion rupees in 2014, but have reached 17,000 billion rupees in the past two years.

“The goal is to get arms exports worth $ 5 billion (35,000 rupees),” he said.

