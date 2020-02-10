Advertisement

Beijing: India has cleared some supplies of medical equipment that China has provided to fight the deadly corona virus after banning all types of personal protective equipment, Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri said here on Monday.

The decision was made one day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to President Xi Jinping, offering solidarity and support to deal with the Coronavirus outbreak in China, which killed over 900 people.

In the letter to Xi, Modi expressed solidarity with the President and people of China about the outbreak of the virus, which has also infected over 40,000 people.

Prime Minister Modi also offered India’s help to meet the challenge and expressed condolences for the loss of life due to the outbreak.

On January 31, India banned the export of all types of personal protective equipment, including clothing and masks, used to protect people from airborne particles.

However, some of the protective clothing and personal protective equipment, such as masks, have been released for export to China to lift the ban on some of them, Misri said.

The embassy contacted the Chinese authorities to get the necessary support, Misri PTI said here.

Misri said China has placed large orders to import some of the medical equipment needed to fight the coronavirus attack.

India has banned the export of some medical items considering its own requirements, as India is also preparing to fight its outbreak in the country.

A special screening committee of officials meets daily to review demanded export restrictions on medical devices as many countries have stepped up efforts to fight the virus outbreak in their countries, Misiri said.

Since the outbreak became known, China, which has deployed thousands of medical personnel in the virus-infested city of Wuhan and Hubei Province, has said that it requires large amounts of gloves, protective equipment, etc. for people employed in hospitals other than security personnel ,

Such devices have been exported from Japan, the United States and the EU.

India also delivered a number of boxes of such equipment as part of the second Air India special flight to evacuate 647 Indian nationals detained in Wuhan and Hubei provinces, Misri said.

The Chinese corona virus outbreak has increased to 908, with 97 new deaths reported, mainly in the worst affected province of Hubei, and confirmed cases of infection exceeding 40,000 were released on Monday by Chinese health authorities.

An international team of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) is expected in China on Monday to help Chinese health authorities curb the coronavirus outbreak.

WHO has declared the recent novel coronavirus epidemic (2019-nCoV), which affects 23 countries, to be an internationally worrying international public health emergency.

Also read: China’s coronavirus crisis could affect India’s supply of these drugs

