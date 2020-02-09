Advertisement

IND U19 vs BAN U19 live ticker, U19 World Cup final: The Bangladeshi U19 hit early after winning the throw and being the first to decide against the India U19s in the ICC U19 World Cup final in South Africa’s Potchefstroom. Avishek Das dismissed Divyansh Saxena for IND U19 for 2. Since then, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilka Varma have done a good job of coping with the storm. Bangladesh has a chance on its side while India are playing with the same team.The four-time champions India meet the U19s from Bangladesh, who can be seen for the first time in the final of the U19 World Championship by the team led by Priyam Garg. Bangladesh is the first team to represent their country in the final of an ICC tournament.

Live match India vs. Bangladesh U19 World Cup final:

2:27 p.m .: Drive through covers for FOUR! Pure class from Yashasvi Jaiswal. Yashasvi is slightly overridden by Avishek and takes the big step and simply strokes it through the ceiling to form a border. He is the man for India.

2:23 p.m .: First Powrplay finished! And India has reached 23 for 1. This is India’s lowest first Powrplay score at this World Cup. This was Bangladesh’s season. Sakib was brilliant with the new ball. Although Avishek picked up the wicket, it was his bowling that put pressure on India. The good thing for IND U19 is that Yashasvi Jaiswal is set.

2:18 pm: Excellent timing and FOUR!It doesn’t get any better. A full delivery on the pads and Yashasvi simply sweeps through the free space and the ball rushes to the limit, no chance for the field players.

2:14 p.m .: Tilak is done!The Indian physiotherapist strapped Tilak’s knee and looks as if he’s okay and ready. It will be interesting to see if this injury affects his run or not.

2:12 p.m .: Injury fear for Tilak!That hit him in the unprotected area. Tilak was looking for a sharp single, but the throw from the middle of the outfield hit his knee. He was immediately on the floor and the physiotherapist came running in.

2:09 p.m .: Yashasvi shows its class!A great shot from Yashasvi. The first time that Sakib was wrong in length today was a bit short and Yashasvi was up to the record. He quickly rocked back and pulled it past the square-legged outfield player to form a boundary.

02.03 p.m .: That’s why he was drawn into the attack! Divyansh Saxena plays a wide arc outside of Stump and Mahmudul Hasan Joy hits a simple catch. Bangladesh made its first breakthrough, that was really in sight.

14:00 clock: A surprising change! Right-seated Avishek This has replaced Shoriful, a somewhat surprising decision by Akbar. Shorful struggled with both Indian owners.

13:57: Fiery Sakib! Almost a hat trick by girls from Sakib if he hadn’t thrown that far in the last ball. Nor has he been afraid to try the Indian openings, which he may be able to avoid, especially if he doesn’t get an answer from them.

1:53 p.m .: The first 5 are gone!And it was part of Bangladesh. They didn’t give anything away to India after choosing to bowl first. Shoriful and Sakib were great with the new ball and they were supported by an excellent fielding from Hirdoy on the cover. India 7 with no loss.

1:49 pm: Super shot and fielding!A full-length shipment of Shoriful, Divyansh, punches them with extreme precision, but Hridoy with an astonishing amount of additional coverage saves a certain limit.

1:42 p.m .: Indian opener from the spot!Both Yashasvi and Divyansh opened their accounts with singles that should calm the nerves a bit. The start of the final was excited.

1:40 pm: 2 girls! What a start this new ball bowler from Bangladesh. They were on the money and also had a few things to say to the two Indian openers.

1:37 pm: Heated moments! Sakib throws a good ball, Divyansh pushes it straight back to the bowler and Sakib throws a throw at the batsman. Divyansh is not amused, he says a few words and the referee is right to have a word with Sakib.

1:35 pm: Virgin to start!You can’t ask your fast bowler to get better after you’ve decided to go bowling. What a shine from Shoriful. He hit Yashasvi’s racket twice and also had a few words to say, but overall he let the left-hander know that it won’t be easy in the final.

1:29 pm: The players made it to the middle. Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena are in the middle. It will be Shoriful, the left-wing navigator, to start for Bangladesh.

1:25 pm: The players from India and Bangladesh line up for the national anthem. We’ll start with Bangladesh’s anthem, followed by India.

1:20 pm:Forecast!Former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif and the former Indian captain who won the U19 World Cup, Unmukht Chand, have predicted a score of around 270 for India.

1:10 p.m .: PM wishes! “It rained last night, we play three sailors and we believe that there is something in this wicket. We hope that we can take advantage of the conditions. It feels very special, it’s a long journey for us. We have worked very hard in the past two years. We had a goal to play the final and we are here. She (Prime Minister of Bangladesh) is very nice, sent us a text message and wished her luck, ”said the U19 captain from Bangladesh, Akbar Ali.

1:06 p.m .: India U19 (playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg, Dhruv Jurel, Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

Bangladesh U19 (XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Avishek Das, Akbar Ali (w / c), Shamim Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

1:00 p.m .: The litter! Bangladesh won the litter and chose the first field.

12:48 p.m .: Danger of rain! There is a good chance of rain in the final on Sunday. There is a reserve day on Monday, but the forecast for tomorrow is not that good either. Let’s hope the rain gods stay away and we can have a finale cracker.

12:40 p.m.: Fight the Undefeated! It won’t get any bigger, it is the final of the U19 World Cup and we have two teams that are unbeaten in this tournament. India will play for the seventh time in the final. Bangladesh, on the other hand, is playing the first final of an ICC tournament.

12:35 pm: Hello and welcome to the live broadcast of the final of the U19 World Cup 2020 between the Indian U19 and the Bangladeshi U19 in Potchefstroom in South Africa.

