Advertisement

India’s decision to “rest” Mohammed Shami in ODI’s second win over New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland has caught Spinner Harbhajan Singh off guard. After winning the throw, India’s captain Virat Kohli decided to bowl first, informing that India was making two changes to its XI that lost the first ODI in Hamilton. “Mohammed Shami has rested, we have the test series ahead of us, he is one of the main bowlers for us,” said Kohli as he informed about the changes.

The fast bowler Navdeep Saini was drafted into the side instead of Shami, while Shardul Thakur maintained his position despite missing 80 runs in 9 overs in the Hamilton ODI. which India lost through 4 gates. “I don’t know why he (Shami) doesn’t play,” Harbhajan Star Sports said on the show before the game. Harbhajan agreed with Navdeep Saini’s selection, but admitted that it should have replaced Shardul Thakur, who received 80 runs off 9 overs instead of Shami in the previous ODI.

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd ODI

Advertisement

Interestingly, the former Indian World Cup captain, Kapil Dev, also confirmed Navdeep Saini’s joining the team before the 2nd ODI. “You need an option to take the wicket. It’s important to get Saini on the team, not because India lost the first ODI, but he deserves a place on the team because of his pace and wicket-taking skills. Take a look at Bumrah, who is forcing New Zealand to be vigilant because if batsmen try to attack these bowlers, they can get gates, ”he told ABP News.

Saini, who made his ODI debut against the West Indies, was impressed by his pace, jumping ability and ability to roll Yorkers when he died against Australia.

The other change India made at its side was the inclusion of the leg spinner Yuzvendra instead of the spinner on the left arm, Kuldeep Yadav, who had missed 84 runs in Hamilton.

On the other hand, New Zealand made the debut for big fast bowler Kyle Jamieson to replace leg spinner Ish Sodhi. While Mark Chapman was drafted in place of Mitchell Santner, New Zealand went into the 2nd ODI without a specialist.

Advertisement