After the final defeat of the ICC Champions Trophy against Pakistan in 2017, the Indian team management decided to fundamentally change their strategy in limited-overs cricket. The result was the finger spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as well as the young spin duo Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. What followed was an incredible success in both T20 cricket and one-day caps.

The spinner on the left arm, Kuldeep Yadav, struck the shape of his life when he finished the second most successful tweaker in ODI in 2018 behind Afghan Rashid Khan. Kuldeep’s variety and deceit turned out to be too much for international batsmen. With 45 gates from 20 games with an average of 17.77 and thrift of 4.64 in 2018, Kuldeep was India’s biggest asset at the 2019 ICC World Cup in England.

However, something changed in the months leading up to the big event from June to July. Kuldeep had his worst IPL season, the tournament where he was the first to spotlight. In nine games, he only got four gates for Kolkata Knight Riders. The shadow of a poor IPL loomed over Kuldeep as he tried to live up to his reputation at the World Cup too.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times during the IPL season, Kuldeep said: “I really want to learn this skill so as not to get hit. Sometimes the batsman can hit you, but my strength is giving the ball air, being able to turn the ball, and I lean back. But that’s one aspect I want to improve because it’s good to attack, but you also have to think about the team and save runs. “

An out-and-out wicket taker that gave India’s spinach attack a limited spark in limited-overs cricket wanted to contain runs. What and how did he start thinking about these lines. Is this the reason for Kuldeep’s recent struggles? Well, one can only speculate, but the numbers clearly show that the Chinaman Bowler was far from his impressive start.

Kuldeep ended 2019 with 35 gates from 23 games. The average had risen to 34.68, mainly because of a steep increase in its economic rate, which was 5.33. His most recent outing against New Zealand in Hamilton, where he completed 84 runs, has made his recent misery clear.

When Kuldeep started, he always knew how to get back even though he was attacked. This kuldeep seems to get caught in a shell as soon as it starts running. The defensive approach is clear and that could hurt the talented tweaker.

Former Indian left-arm spinner Maninder Singh has a different theory. He pointed to a technical error in Kuldeep’s bowling that he believes needs to be fixed as soon as possible so that he can regain confidence and improve his performance.

“I said that from the day he became successful that Kuldeep had a technical error in his actions and if that is not investigated he will be caught soon. His forearm falls off very quickly, which means that life in the ball (turns and pace on the ball) is not as high as it should be to maintain success.

“He’s got caught now. He played a lot of international cricket and people saw his videos and they know how fast his ball is and how fast it gets off the field, ”said Maninder.

Maninder, a veteran of 35 tests and 59 ODIs, knows everything about hiding after a brilliant start in international cricket and he doesn’t want Kuldeep to do the same. He also pointed to Kuldeep’s lack of trust after IPL 2019.

“I speak from personal experience. I too got lost in the middle of a great career. I think his confidence has declined after last year’s IPL. You need someone to talk to him and deal with this technical problem I’m talking about. Once this is resolved, he will get his trust back. He is a real talent for Indian cricket and we have to get him so that he can get laurels for the team for many years, ”said Maninder.

