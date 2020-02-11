Advertisement

India v New Zealand Live Score, 3rd ODI: India travels to Mount Maunganui for New Zealand’s third and final ODI. They were here ten days ago to play the last game in the T20I series in completely different circumstances. India were 4-0 up and made a historic 5-0 draw. On Tuesday, however, they want to avoid the first draw against New Zealand in a series that spans three or more games. The Bay Oval playing field for 3rd IND against NZ ODI is expected to be slow and the teams may make some changes to their XI.

Live Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI:

7:07 a.m .: One change for India, two changes for New Zealand!India has brought Manish Pandey to replace Kedar Jadhav. New Zealand, on the other hand, replaced Williamson instead of Blundell and Mitchell Santner with Mark Chapman.

7:00 a.m .: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the throw and he decided to roll first.

6:52 a.m .: Can Southee get Kohli again? “It’s your job to take gates … And Virat is a great player and he was in great shape. He is exceptional when chasing people, so I always find it nice to see his back. I didn’t know that was the most … “said Tim Southee.

6:46 am: Understand reasons important!“There is no comparable terrain in New Zealand. It is therefore very important to know the floor dimensions. How to bowl, etc. As a bowler, you may have to change your plan in every game because the straight lines were short in the last game in Auckland, ”said Indian Pacer Shardul Thakur before the 3rd ODI.

6:42 a.m .: Changes likely for India! Will Rishabh Pant get a game? Will Manish Pandey get in the middle order? Will India let Jasprit Bumrah rest? Chances are that all of these questions will get a positive answer as India will try to take full advantage of the final before the test series.

6:40 a.m .:Kane Williamson is back! Regular New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had a full session on the eve of the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI. He will return after missing the last two T20Is and the first two ODIs against India.

6:35 a.m .: A bright and sunny afternoon on Mount Maunganui

A bright and sunny day here in Tauranga for the last ODI game. # NZvIND pic.twitter.com/I0Q0DZj4JE

– BCCI (@BCCI) February 11, 2020

6:30 a.m .: Hello and welcome to the live updates from India vs. New Zealand 3rd ODI in Bay Oval and New Zealand. Morning is still cool in India, but it is bright and sunny in Mount Maunganui in New Zealand.

