India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI, team predictions: India hopes to stave off the disappointment of a 4-wicket loss in the previous ODI when Saturday’s second match in the 3-match series against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland. The 2nd ODI against New Zealand will be a must for India. After the 5-0 win against T20I, the team led by Virat Kohli against New Zealand, which rode on a brilliant hundred from Ross Taylor and important fifties from Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls, could not play an A-match. The men in blue, however, should be guided by their superlative performance and especially by the century of Shreyas Iyer, which is ranked fourth.

Bowling and fielding let India down in the first ODI. The small borders in Auckland – the location of the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand – could cause the Indian think tank to make some changes on Saturday.

Here is the predicted XI for India versus New Zealand in Auckland.

Mayank Agarwal

The Karnataka batsman, who arrived as an injured replacement for Rohit Sharma, made his ODI debut in Hamilton. He looked for his 31 in sublime touch before hitting a brief levy directly to the outfield player. Agarwal will definitely get another chance at the 2nd ODI in Auckland.

Prithvi Shaw

India had two debutants who opened the eyelash in the first ODI – for the fourth time in history – Prithvi Shaw was the other. Unlike Agarwal, Shaw looked a little touchless. He has been cramped against Tim Southee a couple of times, but has also shown a few flowing punches against Hamish Bennett. He would try to turn his start in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand into a big one.

Virat Kohli

The Indian captain looked sublime until he was overwhelmed by Ish Sodhi’s great fool. Kohli has come out between 50 and 70 lately, which he rarely did until last year. In the absence of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli has the additional responsibility to meet the big one.

Shreyas Iyer

India had to wait 464 days for number 4 to get an ODI hundred, and it came from Shreya’s Iyers bat. The kind of form and promise he’d shown lately was, to be honest, no surprise. Iyer will now try to continue his 2nd ODI training in Auckland.

KL Rahul

A couple of former cricketers frowned when Kohli said Rahul would hit the middle order in the ODI series, but the Wicket Keepers racket proved that they were wrong by only sinking 64 balls with 88 shots. Rahul’s middle-order form is important if India wants to recapture the ODI series.

Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav on Manish Pandey was a surprise, even Jadhav’s fans would agree. But the right-hander deserved his choice by playing an important cameo (26 out of 15 balls). It will be interesting to see if Kohli uses him as a bowler in the 2nd ODI in Auckland.

Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja didn’t get a chance to hit, but he was the most frugal bowler in India’s first ODI after Bumrah. He also got the ball under control and spun a few times, but was unlucky enough not to get a wicket. Jadeja will also play an important role in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand.

Mohammed Shami

Shami was impressive in the patches of the first ODI. He gave away 64 runs in 9.1 overs and got 1 wicket. As an experienced bowler, he would try to pick more gates in crisis situations.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Kuldeep Yadav had no color in Hamilton. He gave away 84 runs in the previous ODI – the third most from an Indian spinner. To be fair to Kuldeep, he was pretty good on the Australia series and there seems to be a Chahal for T20Is and a Kuldeep for ODIs theory on the Indian side, but Virat Kohli might want this strategy considering the small boundaries of Auckland rethink and bring Chahal instead of Kuldeep.

Navdeep Saini

Navdeep Saini should be preferred to Shardul Thakur because he has more speed and can take on gates both before the new ball and towards the end with his precise Yorkers. 80 runs in 9 overs – Shardul Thakur didn’t look good to say the least in the previous ODI. He was the first Indian to get 80 or more runs in an ODI against New Zealand, even though he bowled less than 10 overs. So far Shardul has been involved in 9 ODIs for India and has dropped 6 out of 9 innings with an economy over 6. Saini, however, offers Virat Kohli another option for death

Jasprit Bumrah

10 overs, 1 for 53 – Japrit Bumrah was easily the best bowler of the night in the 1st ODI. If anything, the No. 1 ODI bowler would try to collect more gates to help India at the 2nd ODI in Auckland put pressure on New Zealand’s hit order.

