India vs New Zealand predicted XI: India rarely goes into the last game in an ODI series where there is no chance of a comeback. What rarely does it do is after T20I’s 5-0 win over the same opponent. The reason why the opposition – New Zealand – deserves a lot of credit. India’s only goal when participating in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui will be to avoid a whitewash – which has never been against New Zealand in a series that has played three or more games.

As an Indian seafarer Shardul Thakur, India is more important than New Zealand’s 3rd ODI than what you notice at first glance. “Every game is important. Just because we lost 0-2 doesn’t mean that the endgame is not important. Every international game has a key. We are 0-2 below. We can express ourselves and we will play with freedom, ”Thakur told reporters on the eve of the third ODI.

Since it is playing XIs for both sides, there is a possibility that several changes will be made. India could bring Manish Pandey in and for New Zealand, captain Kane Williamson is sure to make a comeback.

Here is India’s predicted XI for the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand on Mount Maunganui:

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw has shown signs of brilliance in this series, but has failed to score significantly. However, given his offensive style of play, it always seems that he is only one game away from winning a match. Both India and Shaw would hope that New Zealand would play in the 3rd ODI.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul’s scores as an opener are very good, but that’s not the case when it comes to hitting other positions if you’re playing outside of India. India could bring him back to the top in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui, hoping for a better start.

Virat Kohli

In the two previous games, Virat Kohli has not met the standards he expected, especially in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. Kohli has 66 runs for his name in two matches, including fifty in the first ODI in Hamilton. He has 5 tons against the kiwis, but only one of them reached the conditions of 2014 at Napier. He would try to improve this record and score high at the 3rd ODI between New Zealand and New Zealand.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer was by far the best Indian batsman exhibited in the previous ODI. But a sudden rush of blood immediately after he turned 50 led to his demise. The right-hander from Mumbai, India’s top scorer in this series and also the only centurion, will shoot again to help India avoid a whitewash at Tuesday’s 3rd ODI.

Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey scored fifty points and made useful contributions across the T20I series. It was a surprise when he wasn’t there for the first two ODIs, but India could try to change that and replace Pandey with Kedar Jadhav in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand.

Rishabh Pant (week)

Rishabh Pant hasn’t played a game since being hit by a bouncer against Australia in the first ODI in Mumbai. Since the series is already over, the team leader Pant may want to give an opportunity before the test series.

Ravindra Jadeja

India was very active until Ravindra Jadeja was in the center of Auckland. The all-rounder collected the lower order and brought India close, but failed to get it across the line. Jadeja was also India’s most economical bowler and only gave 35 runs for 1 wicket in the previous ODI.

Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur came back well – he got 2 nwickets for 60 in Auckland – after drubbing in the first ODI. But the Mumbai Pacer still has to improve if he wants to be a permanent member of the Indian side.

Navdeep Saini

If someone had written off Saini because of his punch skills, he gave them a lot of thinking about his 49-ball-45-run hit in the previous ODI. The lanky Pacer also did a good job with the ball. He only gave 48 runs in his 10 overs. Saini hopes for further gates in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal, who replaced Kuldeep in the previous ODI, was the choice of Indian bowlers in the second ODI. He returned with 3 for 58 and Leggie has to take responsibility again for collecting wickets in the middle-overs in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand.

Mohammed Shami

India could rest Jasprit Bumrah for the unimportant 3rd ODI on Mount Maunganui and bring back Mohammed Shami, who got a break from the previous ODI.

