Advertisement

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh believes young Shubman Gill should have a chance to open the innings with Mayank Agarwal in the next two friendly games against New Zealand. After winning the T20I series 5-0, Virat Kohli and his troops were hidden 0-3 in the ODI series, and the action is now moving to the longest format.

Read also: Average of 114.60, 5 gates: Why India was hidden in the ODI series

India has to do without the senior opener Rohit Sharma, who is out of action due to a thigh injury, while the KL Rahul, who has been brought into shape, is overlooked from the 15-man squad. This means that either Shubman Gill or Prithvi support Shaw Mayank at the top of the innings. Harbhajan believes Shubman should be given a chance to make his test debut as he was selected as the reserve opener in the first round.

Advertisement

Shubman also has a rich form when he recently scored A 83 and 204 for India A in the first unofficial test against New Zealand while playing the middle-order game.

Read also: “What happened to my Ravi Bishnoi? My wife has not eaten since yesterday.”

“Shubman should get his chance since he was on the team as a reserve opening player for a while without playing a friendly,” said PTI Harbhajan.

Harbhajan also chose Mayank Agarwal to keep his position as an opener despite going through a tough time. He was unofficially fired for ducks in both innings, followed by three lows scores in the ODI series against New Zealand.

“Mayank is a proven cricket player and a top batsman. He understands his game very well. Just because of three ODI innings and one practice game, you won’t drop it. That’s not how it works. He has done a lot of runs wherever he plays, so I think Mayank and Shubman should start in the first test, ”said Harbhajan.

Read also: “Let’s fix this in April”: Rahul’s message for Neesham after the 3rd ODI

India will play a three-day training game against New Zealand XI before the first test takes place in Wellington on February 21. The second test is expected to take place in Christchurch on February 29.

Advertisement